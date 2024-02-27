Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,887 in the last 365 days.

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Senate Passes Bill to Empower Crisis Responders 

OLYMPIA – As the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline gains traction, crisis responders have expressed concern regarding a lack of liability protections similar to those afforded to emergency medical personnel and 988 hotline staff. Today, the Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2088 to help provide these protections. 

Sponsored by Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), who previously established the 988 lifeline in the state, this bill strengthens its effectiveness. It safeguards crisis response teams, community-based team, and other responders from civil liability during good-faith performance of their duties. This crucial legal protection allows responders to confidently perform their jobs amidst potentially volatile situations. 

By empowering trained crisis responders to provide on-site de-escalation, stabilization, and resource connection directly to individuals in need, Washington creates a viable alternative to police intervention and connects individuals with behavioral health services. 

“When we afford crisis responders these protections, we will see more communities embark and invest in mobile crisis response programs. Responders need to focus on doing their job to the best of their ability. Helping them do that helps more Washingtonians receive effective interventions when they need it”.  

House Bill 2088 advances to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.  


You just read:

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Senate Passes Bill to Empower Crisis Responders 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more