Commercial Restoration Company Elevates Chuck Borden to Dual Role of President and CEO

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, proudly announces the promotion of Chuck Borden to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chuck, who previously held the title of President, will now serve as both President and CEO, effective immediately.

Chuck Borden, who joined CRC in 2018, has been pivotal in driving the company's growth and reputation. With nearly three decades of experience in property restoration and reconstruction, Chuck has led CRC with a focus on expertise, integrity, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions for clients.

“I consider it an honor to lead CRC as CEO,” said Chuck Borden. “The dedication, character, and hard work of our team have been the cornerstone of our success. We're not about one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead, we take pride in understanding our clients' unique needs and delivering results that exceed their expectations.”

Bill Sutter, CRC's Chairman of the Board and CEO of Greenfield Growth Partners (GGP), commented on Chuck's promotion, saying, "Chuck's leadership and strategic vision have been invaluable to CRC's success. His promotion to CEO is well-deserved, and I am confident that under his guidance, CRC will continue to thrive and set new standards in the industry."

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

