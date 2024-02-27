SANBlaze Announces its New Patented iRiser5 for Precision Signal Control and Measurement
SANBlaze has announced its iRiser5 device bringing precise signal control and measurement to Gen5 PCIe NVMe testing.LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Patty Brogdon, Marketing Communications Manager
Phone: +1-617-240-5245
Email: info@sanblaze.com
SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, is pleased to announce its iRiser5 device which brings precise signal control and measurement to Gen5 PCIe NVMe testing with the SANBlaze SBexpress-DT5 and SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe test systems.
“iRiser5 brings precision control of the PCIe lanes in the data path from the NVMe device to the host, and out-of-band signals such as reset (PERST) and Power, allowing users to design test scenarios specifically tailored to their testing needs,” said Vince Asbridge, President, SANBlaze. “The patented SANBlaze iRiser5 can monitor drive power at up to 1M samples per second, giving near real-time power response as drives come online and handle resets or power cycles.”
Signals under control are timed at an 80nS interval in relation to each other, giving the user ultimate control over complex testing scenarios, such as a drive reset at a specific time after power is asserted.
“The SANBlaze FPGA controlled iRiser5 device enables back-to-back signal glitching at very granular intervals, currently unavailable elsewhere in the market today,” said Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze. “This state-of-the-art technology is exclusively patented and offered by SANBlaze to fulfill customer demands for test control and precise power measurement.”
The iRiser5 operates seamlessly with the SANBlaze standard riser capabilities, such as SRIS/SRNS and Power state testing, losing no functionality with the addition of the iRiser5 as an initial purchase, or post purchase as a hardware upgrade.
iRiser5 Glitching
Gen5 PCIe lanes are under control of the iRiser5 and can be "glitched" as fast as 10nS allowing for intentional error injection on PCIe. PCIe lanes can be enabled and disabled under software control such that tests can be designed to disable any or all of the four lanes connected to the NVMe device to test the response to actual failures of the PCIe subsystem.
SBExpress-DT5 and SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe Test Systems
SANBlaze DT5 and RM5 test systems are modular designs, with risers available for EDSFF devices. The iRiser5 occupies a riser slot in the DT5 or RM5 to provide this additional test functionality for EDSFF devices. You can install up to four iRiser5 devices in the SBExpress-RM5 system and up to three iRiser5 devices in the SBExpress-DT5 test system. Software to support iRiser5 is available from SANBlaze beginning with the 10.7 release.
SANBlaze Software IP
SANBlaze’s V10.7 software package incorporates multiple new Certified by SANBlaze test suites, including FDP and OCP, other important updates, and customer-requested enhancements. The Certified by SANBlaze test suite runs on SANBlaze hardware, including the SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Rackmount test system and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Desktop test system.
Riser Technology
The SBExpress-RM5 (rackmount) 16-drive test system and the SBExpress-DT5 (desktop) test system both employ SANBlaze’s proprietary riser technology and conveniently use the same set of NVMe PCIe 5.0 risers. All SANBlaze risers are capable of single- and dual-port operation and can switch on-the-fly under software control. Risers are available for all NVMe form factors at PCIe 5.0 speed. The iRiser5 fits seamlessly into the existing riser configuration with no loss of functionality.
Features of iRiser5
In addition to supporting the above, iRiser 5 includes these additional features: Precision control of PCIe/NVMe power and control signals while continuously monitoring the power of each device under test (DUT); A sequence of events can be scheduled on each signal line with up to 10 nanoseconds (nS) glitch precision, with each event action loading at 80nS interval to hours; Simple or complex sequences can be defined and loaded to the iRiser from the host system.
Capabilities are Ideal for Broad Variety of Teams
The Certified by SANBlaze software, the SBExpress-RM5, and the SBExpress-DT5 prove useful for a wide variety of teams, including firmware, manufacturing, development engineers, systems engineers, and field application engineers. Analysis tasks are easily automated with built-in error detection triggering, leading to fast and accurate problem resolution. See more on this in the white paper, Triggering a PCIe Analyzer from your SBExpress System.
Pricing and Availability
SANBlaze’s iRiser5 and the V10.7 software package that supports it is available now, and the SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 Rackmount NVMe SSD Test System and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 Desktop NVMe SSD Test System are now shipping with minimal lead times. Contact the SANBlaze sales team for more information.
About SANBlaze
SANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of the entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on www.sanblaze.com.
SANBlaze | One Monarch Drive, Suite 204 | Littleton, MA | United States
We Test NVMe over Everything™
SANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc. PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. NVMe is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
Patty Brogdon
SANBlaze
+1 617-240-5245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube