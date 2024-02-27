Quartus Engineering Signs Lease on Redmond Office.

Unique Capabilities in Simulation, Systems Development and Prototyping draws Firm to Puget Sound

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus Engineering, a leading provider of Engineering Services and Product Development as a Service (PDaaS), has secured a new lease in the West Park district of Redmond, WA. This new office will be tailored to facilitate a wide range of services, including engineering, product development, integration, and low-volume manufacturing. We are excited to announce a grand opening is scheduled for Fall 2024. “Our purpose is to build highly collaborative teams within Quartus and with our clients,” said CEO John Williams. “Our new office in Seattle will create the client intimacy that is so important to the success of our teams.”

Engineering leadership is in place, ready to support both new and existing clients in the Puget Sound area across various markets. These include space vehicles and optical payloads, aircraft and airborne sensors, and metrology and vision systems for factory automation and semiconductor manufacturing. Quartus also provides engineering support to the medical device, life science, and consumer product development sectors.

Quartus recognizes the distinct advantages of being in the Seattle area and is committed to leveraging the full potential of the talent pool by recruiting and hiring skilled professionals. “Our Redmond office is being designed to foster collaboration and innovation, complemented by generous employee amenities and benefits,” explained General Manager, Aerospace Andy Kostuch. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to welcome a new wave of talented future Quartusonians to our exceptional team.” With the breadth of world class companies in Washington state, Quartus looks forward to supporting this vibrant business and technology environment.