Leonardo DRS selects Berkeley County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Leonardo DRS, through its subsidiary, DRS Naval Power Systems, today announced it selects Berkeley County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The company’s approximate net investment of $120 million is expected to create 58 new jobs.

Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies. Its subsidiary, DRS Naval Power Systems, provides naval power and control technology solutions for the U.S. Navy and allied navies, and for commercial applications.

The company will build a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing and test center at 1588 Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek. This facility will expand the company’s capability to integrate its next-generation propulsion system into current and future naval platforms including the U.S. Navy’s priority program, the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

Operations are expected to be online by 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Leonardo DRS team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are proud to be building the next-generation electric propulsion system for the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. This new facility in South Carolina expands our capability to support our U.S. Navy customers on this and other critical programs that enhance the nation’s submarine industrial base.” -Leonardo DRS CEO Bill Lynn

“The defense industry is an integral part of South Carolina’s economy. We are proud Leonardo DRS, a company that serves the U.S. Navy, chose to invest in our state and our people. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Leonardo DRS on a substantial investment in Berkeley County. We are anxious to witness the impact this investment will have on our state and the opportunities it will create for our people.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We proudly welcome Leonardo DRS to one of the top industrial sites in Berkeley County. This project highlights our county’s continued support for the United States military. Berkeley County, the greater Charleston region and our country will surely reap the rewards of this milestone technology and economic development opportunity.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

“We are excited that Leonardo DRS, a renowned multinational defense firm, has chosen the Charleston region for their new manufacturing location. Today’s announcement is a testament to our region’s strong workforce, pro-business climate and world class industrial parks. We welcome Leonardo DRS to Berkeley County and look forward to continued collaboration and success.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair Chris Fraser

FIVE FAST FACTS