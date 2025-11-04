Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 3, 2025, include the following:

Monday, November 3 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette visited Liberty Steam Charter School, Liberty STEAM Charter School-Primary Academy, 15 School Street, Sumter, S.C.

Tuesday, November 4 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Charles Lea Center's Annual Meeting, 1800 Drayton Events, 1802 Drayton Road, Drayton, SC 29333

Tuesday, November 4 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a proclamation ceremony for Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 5 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking event for Hampton Lumber, 150 Walker Road, Fairfax, S.C.

Wednesday, November 5 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for an announcement regarding Blue Ribbon Schools, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, November 6 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will visit the Cornerstone Economic Development & Workforce Training Center, 101 Research Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, November 6 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver the keynote address at the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 27, 2025, included:

Tuesday, October 28

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with community and state leaders to announce that the Central Carolina Community Foundation has activated the One SC Fund, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial photo-op for H. 3862, School Enrollment Preferences for Military Children, Governor’s Office, first floor, Statehouse, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, October 29

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Pee Dee Basin Initiative Celebration, Pea House Landing, Big Dam Swamp Road, Andrews, S.C.

Thursday, October 30

1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the 13th Annual Telehealth Summit of South Carolina, Francis Marion Hotel, 378 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with local officials.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster was joined by North Charleston Mayor Reggie Burgess, members of the General Assembly, and other local leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3333, the Tax Increment Financing Act, 2158 Noisette Boulevard, Warehouse 8, North Charleston, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended The Federalist Society Chapter of South Carolina Rule of Law events at the Joseph F. Rice School of Law.

Saturday, November 1

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Silver Bluff Audubon Center & Sanctuary 50th Anniversary Celebration, 4542 Silver Bluff Road, Jackson, S.C.