Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International (NPI) Unveils Gateway to the U.S. Market
NPI Introduces 'Evolution of Distribution' Platform to Aid Both Domestic and International BrandsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While numerous companies excel in crafting innovative products, their success hinges on attracting both retailers and consumers to their offerings.
Mitch Gould, the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a leading global brand management firm located in Boca Raton, FL, emphasizes NPI's role in bridging the gap to the U.S. market for these brands. "We are the conduit to both American consumers and retailers, providing comprehensive services necessary for brands aiming to widen their U.S. market presence," Gould states.
Gould observed that many brands, particularly those from overseas, struggled with establishing a direct presence in the U.S. market due to the high costs involved, including the necessity for a local office and specialized staff. "Our solution at NPI is to serve as the American office for our international clients, eliminating the need for them to incur the hefty expenses of setting up a direct presence," he explains.
NPI offers a suite of services, encompassing logistical and operational support, a skilled sales force, and marketing knowledge, effectively eliminating the need for brands to hire additional staff or engage external agencies for these functions.
Gould created the "Evolution of Distribution" platform at NPI to simplify and expedite the product launch process in the U.S. This innovative platform offers a comprehensive solution for the importation, distribution, and marketing of products, ensuring compliance with FDA regulations and facilitating smooth customs clearance and warehouse delivery.
Furthermore, Gould highlights NPI's proactive engagement with major retail buyers at various trade shows, ensuring high-impact presentations of client products to top retailers, including Walmart, Target, GNC, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Whole Foods.
"Securing visibility for new products is a significant hurdle, and at NPI, we are committed to devising effective strategies to reach both consumers and retailers," Gould remarks.
In conjunction with NPI, Gould's InHealth Media (IHM) serves as a dynamic force in public relations, providing extensive media exposure and marketing support to brands looking to penetrate or expand their presence in the U.S. market. Together, NPI and IHM provide a complete turnkey solution to import, distribute and promote from one platform.
For additional information, please visit www.nutricompany.com. Additional details on InHealth Media can be found at www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 5615440719
email us here