Houston Dentist Highlights How Sedation Dentistry Can Benefit Patients with Dental Anxiety
For patients who struggle with dental anxiety, Dr. Wayde Fawcett discusses the sedation dentistry options he offers for a more relaxing office visit.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many individuals, the thought of visiting the dentist can bring on intense feelings of fear, anxiety, and stress, and may even prevent them from pursuing treatments that will benefit the health and appearance of their smile. Houston cosmetic dentist Wayde Fawcett, DDS says that transparent communication between a patient and their dentist can help make appointments less stressful and fear-inducing. Additionally, he highlights sedation dentistry as an incredibly beneficial option for nervous patients.
Sedation dentistry incorporates medications and techniques to reduce anxiety and make procedures easier to perform. Beyond a fear of going to the dentist, Dr. Fawcett says that other common candidates for these techniques are those who experience sensitivity during dental treatments, have a hyperactive gag reflex, and would like to have more than one procedure completed at once.
Dr. Fawcett strives to create a comfortable environment for his patients, but he also recognizes that some individuals experience anxiety before or during their appointment regardless of the office atmosphere. The sedation dentistry techniques he offers are:
• Light Sedation (Anxiolysis) – For patients with mild levels of anxiety, nitrous oxide gas can be administered. This method is commonly used to calm nerves and help patients relax during their appointment.
• Moderate Sedation – Oral conscious sedation can help those with dental anxiety ease into a deep state while remaining awake. Patients should feel so relaxed that they may not even remember undergoing their procedure. Dr. Fawcett assures patients that a member of his team will monitor them throughout the treatment.
• Deep Sedation – Patients with intense dental fear and anxiety can benefit from deep sedation. Depressed consciousness can be achieved with either IV sedation techniques or anesthesia medications. Dr. Fawcett notes that patients should feel no pain with this option and that his team will monitor their vitals. Once a patient wakes up, they should have no recollection of their procedure.
For both moderate and deep sedation, patients will need to arrange a ride to and from the office. Dr. Fawcett believes that anxiety should not hold patients back from pursuing the dental treatments they need for healthy gums and teeth. He encourages those with mild to severe dental fears to discuss sedation dentistry options with their dentist.
About Wayde Fawcett, DDS
Dr. Wayde Fawcett has been serving the Houston community for decades and remains steadfast in his dedication to providing patients with their dream smile. He graduated from the University of Texas Dental School in Houston and earned a Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). In 2007, he was among 157 dentists honored with the title “Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD),” having completed at least 1,110 hours of continuing education coursework in multiple different areas of dentistry. He is committed to staying updated on the latest techniques and technology for cosmetic treatments, progressive dental options, restorative procedures, and advanced dentistry care. Dr. Fawcett is a member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and Texas Dental Association. He is available for interview upon request.
