Foundation Partners to Amplify Support for Youth Mental Health and Addiction Recovery with Grant and Fundraiser

GHF Partners with Gen SOS with Generous Grant and Fundraiser Initiative

GenSOS Logo

Give Happy Foundation Logo

A $5,000 grant paves the way for peer-to-peer youth mental health and addiction dialogue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas needs an organization like Generation S.O.S. — and their peer-to-peer approach — to help stem the tide of addiction, overdose, misuse and mental health challenges.”
— Dario Herrera
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give Happy Foundation (GHF), a unique nonprofit dedicated to supporting the environment, the Las Vegas community, and creative expression, proudly announces its latest philanthropic endeavor—a $5,000 grant to Generation S.O.S., an organization dedicated to empowering youth through conversation about addiction and mental health challenges. This grant marks a significant step in GHF's ongoing mission to support vital causes within and beyond the Las Vegas community.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and community spirit, one of GHF’s founding sponsors, Steelhead Productions, has generously offered its facility to host an upcoming fundraiser for Generation S.O.S. The event, aimed at bolstering the nonprofit's efforts to expand its crucial dialogues on young adult addiction and mental health, is being curated by Dario Herrera, CEO and Founder of WFR, a full-service branding and digital marketing agency with roots in Nevada and California.

"Social good is the cornerstone of our work and being able to work with organizations like the Give Happy Foundation and Steelhead Productions to support Generation S.O.S. in their mission to save teen lives from substance misuse is very exciting,” said Mr. Herrera. “Las Vegas needs an organization like Generation S.O.S. — and their peer-to-peer approach — to help stem the tide of addiction, overdose, misuse and mental health challenges."

GHF President Rhiannon Andersen expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "The mission of Generation S.O.S. resonated profoundly with our board members. We are wholly committed to their cause of fostering open conversations about addiction and mental health among young adults. We want to help bring these essential discussions into the Las Vegas community, which will potentially save lives."

Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions, reflected on the importance of leveraging business resources for social good: "Owning a company means having an array of human and financial resources, combined with a unique blend of talent and expertise. In my experience, there's no greater fulfillment in business than using these resources and skills to support people and causes that really make a difference."

Jim Hood, CEO of Generation S.O.S., expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the collaborative efforts of the Give Happy Foundation and Steelhead Productions: “Substance misuse and other mental health challenges are costing us too many young lives and there just isn't enough attention being placed on awareness and prevention. We're grateful to the Give Happy Foundation and Steelhead Productions for recognizing the need in Las Vegas and for stepping up in such a big way. With the right support, we can reach every student in Las Vegas with our message of hope and help.”

The upcoming fundraiser, hosted at the Steelhead Productions facility on March 13, 2024, promises to be a pivotal moment for Generation S.O.S., GHF, and the broader Las Vegas community, uniting individuals and businesses in a collective effort to address youth mental health and addiction.

For those interested in supporting the Give Happy Foundation’s mission or seeking to expand their business’ philanthropic efforts through partnership, please reach out to info@givehappyfoundation.org.

About Give Happy Foundation

The Give Happy Foundation is a unique foundation with a mission to facilitate and amplify responsible giving opportunities for individuals and organizations to positively impact creative expression, the environment, and the Las Vegas community.

