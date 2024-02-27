Ukraine's draft NECP enters public consultation phase

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine published the draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for consultation on its website. This comprehensive document outlines Ukraine's strategy and main policies and measures for transitioning to a sustainable economy, aligning closely with its commitments under the Energy Community Treaty and its EU pathway.

Based on a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ukrainian Government, the Energy Community Secretariat has facilitated support for the development of the NECP. In addition, a High-Level Advisory Group, initiated in 2023 by the Government of Ukraine, the Secretariat, G7+ members, and other international partners, has been instrumental in guiding the NECP's preparation and consultation process. Co-chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Michał Kurtyka, former Minister of Climate, Energy, and Environment of Poland, this group offers high-level recommendations to Ukrainian authorities and directs technical efforts.

After the public consultations, the Secretariat will assess the draft NECP and provide its Recommendations (in line with the procedures set up by Energy Community Governance Regulation), which should be addressed by the Ministry of Economy. According to the Governance Regulation, the plan is expected to be adopted by June 2024.

The NECP, designed to adhere to EU standards and methodologies, serves as the cornerstone for aligning energy and climate-related strategies, policies, and measures. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive framework for Ukraine's green reconstruction and recovery endeavors.