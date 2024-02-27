Pacifica Senior Living Embraces the Future of Wellness with Coro Health's Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support

Pacifica Senior Living Coro Health Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support MusicFirst, FaithFirst, CARE Radio, Sing-Along

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacifica Senior Living Embraces the Future of Wellness with Coro Health's Innovative Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support

A Harmonious Partnership: Over 100 communities to benefit from a holistic approach of therapeutic musical care and spiritual enrichment.

In a significant stride towards enriching senior care, Pacifica Senior Living has aligned with Coro Health, the forefront innovator in digital therapeutics, to introduce a pioneering approach to wellness and care. This collaboration marks a new era where music's therapeutic essence and spiritual support are harnessed to offer personalized, holistic care to residents.

Pacifica's communities are set to experience an unparalleled suite of services, including the acclaimed MusicFirst™ and FaithFirst™ streaming platforms, alongside the innovative CARE Radio and the engaging Senior Sing-Along program. These offerings represent the pinnacle of clinically validated, therapeutic “care in the air” tailored to the rhythms and spiritual needs of each resident.

David Schofman, co-founder of Coro Health, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Pacifica Senior Living is synonymous with premium, compassionate care. It's a privilege to welcome them to our expanding Coro Health family. We're thrilled to integrate our comprehensive suite of therapeutic tools, benefiting not just the residents but the dedicated staff as well."

Innovative Offerings at a Glance:

MusicFirst: A groundbreaking music solution with a vast library spanning eight decades, designed to cater to both communal and individual preferences. Its patented Music Prescription Builder™ technology curates’ dynamic therapeutic music programs, enhancing dining, social events, activities, and personal needs within daily living.

FaithFirst: A bespoke spiritual support service offering over 1,000 hours of content across seven faith traditions. It's crafted to nurture the spiritual well-being of individuals in healthcare settings, featuring sermons, prayers, meditations, education and sacred text.

CARE Radio: An exclusive selection of 50+ genre-based radio stations, free from commercials or DJ interruptions, powered by the Music Prescription Builder™ technology. It features a broad range of music from iconic artists across generations.

Senior Sing-Along: A unique collection of over 1,500 karaoke-style songs tailored for long-term care residents, proven to boost memory recall, respiratory function, cognitive sharpness, and overall mood.

"Pacifica Senior Living is committed to delivering exceptional, life-enhancing care that promotes the best possible health outcomes," commented a spokesperson for Pacifica. "Integrating Coro Health's comprehensive music and faith solutions not only aligns with our high standards of care but also promises to infuse daily life with joy and spiritual fulfillment. We are ecstatic about the possibilities this partnership opens up."

This collaboration between Pacifica Senior Living and Coro Health is a testament to the evolving landscape of senior care, where innovation meets tradition to create a nurturing, vibrant community life.

About Coro Health

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coro Health has emerged as the premier music and faith streaming service dedicated to the healthcare industry. The company offers a full-service, fully licensed, cloud-based, commercial free, subscription streaming service with unlimited usage to a wide range of healthcare constituencies. Their flagship product, MusicFirst, is known as ‘the music platform for the modern healthcare community,” features a patented Music Prescription Builder™ built by a team of music therapists, music designers and neuroscientists that dynamically generates music programs for individuals based on their background, medical condition, and a desired supportive outcome. For more information visit www.corohealth.com or watch a company video at: https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao

About Pacifica Senior Living

Pacifica Senior Living strives to create a lifestyle of independence and peace of mind for each individual and their family. We do what we love and what we truly believe in – providing personalized, compassionate care services with dignity and respect. Our dedicated, professional team supports each resident and goes above and beyond to help you and your loved ones feel at home.

This year, Pacifica Senior Living ranked 4th in the nationwide Caring Star Awards, with 12 communities earning the title of “Caring Star” and 11 named as a “Caring Super Star”.

