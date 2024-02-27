invisaWear Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies
invisaWear is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States.
Being named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies is a tremendous honor for the invisaWear team. It validates the hard work and dedication poured into developing innovative safety solutions”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invisaWear Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies
— Rajia Abdelaziz
invisaWear, the groundbreaking safety technology company, is thrilled
to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the Fastest-Growing Companies
in the United States. This recognition is a testament to invisaWear's dedication to innovation,
commitment to safety, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
Inc. Magazine's annual list showcases the remarkable achievements of privately-held
companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past year. With a focus on
creating discreet safety solutions, invisaWear has experienced tremendous expansion,
solidifying its position as a leader in the safety technology industry.
Rajia Abdelaziz, Co-founder and CEO of invisaWear, expressed her gratitude for the recognition,
stating, "Being named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies is a tremendous honor for the
entire invisaWear team. It validates the hard work and dedication we've poured into developing
innovative safety solutions that empower individuals to feel secure and connected in any
situation."
invisaWear's smart jewelry and accessories with hidden safety technology have garnered
widespread acclaim for their ability to provide peace of mind to users while seamlessly
integrating into their everyday lives. With just a double-click, invisaWear products can discreetly
alert emergency contacts and authorities, ensuring quick and easy assistance during
emergencies.
This recognition from Inc. Magazine serves as a testament to invisaWear's commitment to
making the world a safer place, one innovation at a time. As the company continues to expand
its reach and impact, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals to live their lives
confidently and securely.
For more information about invisaWear and its innovative safety solutions, visit
www.invisawear.com.
Boilerplate:
invisaWear creates smart jewelry and accessories with safety technology hidden inside. A
double-click will alert ADT, the #1 Name in Security, to notify up to 5 emergency contacts and 9-
1-1 with your GPS location!
At invisaWear, our mission is to harness the power of technology for good, creating innovative
and effective personal safety solutions that empower individuals to live their lives with
confidence and liberation from worry and anxiety. We believe that everyone deserves to feel
safe and secure, and that technology can play a vital role in achieving this goal.
Contact Information:
letschat@invisawear.com
Brielle Cotterman
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 765-776-0492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok