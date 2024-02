invisaWear Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies

Rajia Abdelaziz CO-Founder & CEO of invisaWear

invisaWear is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States.

Being named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies is a tremendous honor for the invisaWear team. It validates the hard work and dedication poured into developing innovative safety solutions” — Rajia Abdelaziz

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- invisaWear Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine 's Fastest-Growing CompaniesinvisaWear, the groundbreaking safety technology company, is thrilledto announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the Fastest-Growing Companiesin the United States. This recognition is a testament to invisaWear's dedication to innovation,commitment to safety, and relentless pursuit of excellence.Inc. Magazine's annual list showcases the remarkable achievements of privately-heldcompanies that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past year. With a focus oncreating discreet safety solutions, invisaWear has experienced tremendous expansion,solidifying its position as a leader in the safety technology industry. Rajia Abdelaziz , Co-founder and CEO of invisaWear, expressed her gratitude for the recognition,stating, "Being named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies is a tremendous honor for theentire invisaWear team. It validates the hard work and dedication we've poured into developinginnovative safety solutions that empower individuals to feel secure and connected in anysituation."invisaWear's smart jewelry and accessories with hidden safety technology have garneredwidespread acclaim for their ability to provide peace of mind to users while seamlesslyintegrating into their everyday lives. With just a double-click, invisaWear products can discreetlyalert emergency contacts and authorities, ensuring quick and easy assistance duringemergencies.This recognition from Inc. Magazine serves as a testament to invisaWear's commitment tomaking the world a safer place, one innovation at a time. As the company continues to expandits reach and impact, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals to live their livesconfidently and securely.For more information about invisaWear and its innovative safety solutions, visitBoilerplate:invisaWear creates smart jewelry and accessories with safety technology hidden inside. Adouble-click will alert ADT, the #1 Name in Security, to notify up to 5 emergency contacts and 9-1-1 with your GPS location!At invisaWear, our mission is to harness the power of technology for good, creating innovativeand effective personal safety solutions that empower individuals to live their lives withconfidence and liberation from worry and anxiety. We believe that everyone deserves to feelsafe and secure, and that technology can play a vital role in achieving this goal.Contact Information:letschat@invisawear.com