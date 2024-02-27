The Newest FDA-Cleared Breakthrough in Women’s Health Treatments
Innovative Laser Procedure, MonaLisa Touch®, Restores Gynecologic Health at Toronto Women’s Health & Anti-Aging Centre
MonaLisa Touch is a real breakthrough for feminine health.”NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Afrooz Drakhshan, MD, has added a leading-edge treatment to her practice to resolve gynecologic health issues often caused by menopause. The MonaLisa Touch, an in-office procedure that is virtually painless and requires no anesthesia, received FDA clearance in 2014. Dr. Drakhshan is one of the first physicians in North York to offer the special fractional CO2 laser designed to help postmenopausal women and breast cancer survivors.
In 2010, there were approximately 64M postmenopausal women with many of them experiencing gynecologic health changes when estrogen levels declined. In addition, there are approximately 250K breast cancer diagnoses per year – but the disease has a survival rate of nearly 90% at five years. That adds up to a large portion of our population likely suffering in silence from a wide array of gynecologic health concerns; many of which can greatly impact a woman’s quality of life.
Enter MonaLisa Touch, the most recent innovation introduced by Cynosure®, a worldwide leader in the surgical, medical, and aesthetic pulsed-light and laser marketplace. Performed in an office environment, with no need for anesthesia and with virtually no pain or side effects, the MonaLisa Touch delivers fractional CO2 laser energy to the vaginal wall tissue, so cells make more collagen. Patients undergo three treatments spaced six weeks apart, and each treatment time is less than five minutes.
“Recent studies show that patients treated with the MonaLisa Touch laser showed highly statistically significant improvement in the vaginal tissue after the first treatment,” says Dr. Drakhshan, an expert in women’s health with Toronto Women's Health & Anti-Aging Centre, located in Toronto. “Patients in the studies experienced minimal to no side effects or adverse reactions and showed an escalation of progress with each subsequent treatment. With these kinds of outcomes, the MonaLisa Touch is a game-changing procedure for my post-menopausal patients.”
“My MonaLisa treatment has definitely improved my recurrent UTI and helped with dryness. I couldn’t be more pleased!” One patient shared.
“MonaLisa Touch is a real breakthrough for feminine health,” said Dr. Drakhshan. “It offers a quick and virtually painless remedy for a medical condition with a large unmet need for an effective treatment option. I am grateful I can offer my patients this treatment.”
About Toronto Women's Health & Anti-Aging Centre
Dr. Drakhshan, a specialist in women’s health, strongly focuses on menopause and sexual dysfunction. She understands that each woman’s journey is unique and that tailoring treatments and interventions based on their specific needs is the key to improving physical and mental health effectively. She is committed to providing comprehensive and specialized healthcare for women.
Dr. Drakhshan provides comprehensive women’s services, including bioidentical hormone therapy, urinary incontinence solutions, pelvic pain physiotherapy, cosmetic gynecology procedures, non-surgical genital aesthetic procedures, radiofrequency tightening, and non-invasive Laser CO2 therapy.
Dr. Drakhshan is a member of NAMS (North American Menopause Society), “promoting women’s health at midlife and beyond.” and ISSWH (International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health), “supporting professionalism in research, education, and clinical practice of women’s sexuality.”
Their clinic is conveniently situated in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area, specifically within Bayview Village Shopping Centre. Patients can find Toronto Women’s Health & Anti-Aging Centre on the second floor, sharing the space with dental and professional offices. Our front entrance overlooks Bayview Mews Lane, providing a separate and discrete entry for those seeking added privacy, distinct from the mall’s main entrances.
Our team is dedicated to creating a supportive atmosphere where patients receive compassionate care. We understand the responsibility that comes with our patients entrusting us with their health and well-being. This trust is highly valued, and we are devoted to delivering gentle, considerate, and attentive service for satisfying results.
