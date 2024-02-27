Arsenal Credit Union puts more control in the hands of its members

Arsenal Credit Union Mobile App

ARNOLD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 23, 2024, Arsenal Credit Union delivered a new online and mobile banking experience to its members. Arsenal researched and monitored the needs of members, and based on their feedback, they desired more options to address their financial objectives. The new platform gives members more control of their day-to-day financial lives, specifically reaching their financial goals.

Seeing the big picture

The new online and mobile banking platform shows members their complete financial picture in a single sign in. Instead of remembering multiple usernames and passwords for different accounts, members get a more holistic view of their checking, savings and loans as soon as they input their info and enter the system.

The goal of the upgrade was to ensure the member experience and financial journey of members was improved and customized to their specific needs. New features, including but not limited to credit score monitoring and automatic direct deposit switch, let members save time and hit their financial goals faster. The digital upgrade also makes Arsenal membership more inclusive through easier online account opening.

“Arsenal has a history of bringing digital solutions to our members. We were one of the first credit unions to introduce online banking, and we want to continue to put everything within reach and meet members where they are Our new online and mobile banking system delivers features most people would associate with big banks with bigger budgets – with the service personal touch of a credit union. We continue to invest into our members and community with our ‘People Helping People’ philosophy.” -Lori Crutchley, Executive Vice President, Arsenal Credit Union.

Equipping members with the knowledge to succeed

To help make sure members were able to optimize the new online and mobile banking system on day one, Arsenal invested heavily into intensive staff training – transforming frontline staff into subject matter experts on the new platform. On launch day, members were able to easily login to their accounts and explore new features.

“Our staff understands our new system inside out. Knowing they can help members with anything they need is the most satisfying feeling I can think of. “ -Cassi Hendrixson, SVP Financial Services Delivery

New live chat, video chat and text communication options embedded directly onto arsenalcu.com allow members to get their questions answered by subject matter experts wherever they are.

Minimizing hurdles increases account security

Sometimes less is more. Before the digital transition, Arsenal had three separate mobile apps: mobile banking, a card management app and a live video banking app. Now, all three apps are bundled into a single digital banking experience, allowing members to keep their personal data in one convenient, secure location.

“The biggest advantage members have when they choose us for their banking needs is peace of mind. We take securing personal information seriously. By simplifying a lot of our processes, members have less to worry about.” – Greg Clarke, SVP Technology and Risk Management

Learn more about the convenient and security-enhancing benefits of the new online and mobile banking platform on arsenalcu.com.



About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves 32,000+ members in the St. Louis metro. With nearly $400 million in assets, Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten credit unions operating in Missouri.

Since its beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri ZIP codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065) and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate.

Headquartered in the city of Arnold, with additional branch locations in Webster Groves and Florissant, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools, allowing members to easily complete their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal Credit Union is also authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois.

Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographic areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People Helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact Fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

