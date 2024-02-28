Shoo-Noise: The Innovative Solution for Clean Shoes at Home, Now Available for Licensing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoo-Noise is a game-changing product that uses magnetic technology to attach shoes to the inside drum of both the washer and dryer. Simply strap the shoes to the base and let the magnets do the rest. This not only spares consumers from the loud noise of the machines, but also reduces wear and tear on the shoes, as well as the washer and dryer. The use of 25-pound magnets enable the device to remain attached to the washer and dryer drum for the entirety of the cycle. It utilizes the centripetal force of the wash cycle, resulting in the shoes retaining less water and reduced drying time
This innovative product is designed for the athlete, the medical professional, the soccer mom, the shoe aficionado, and anyone else searching for a way to make their shoes look brand new using just the washer and dryer at home. But that's not all – Shoo-Noise goes beyond just enhancing the appearance of shoes. It also allows for the elimination of germs, dirt, and odor, keeping shoes fresh and hygienic.
Shoo-Noise is the brainchild of a nurse practitioner that understands the struggles of cleaning shoes at home. They have worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets, but also exceeds consumer expectations. With its simple yet effective design, Shoo-Noise has quickly become a favorite among shoe enthusiasts and busy individuals who want to save time and money on shoe cleaning and sanitization.
In a market flooded with expensive and unreliable shoe cleaning solutions, Shoo-Noise stands out as the best, most cost-effective, and most reliable option. Its ability to make shoes look brand new, eliminate noise, and keep them hygienic makes it a must-have for every household. Say goodbye to the annoying clanging noise of shoes in the dryer and hello to a peaceful laundry experience.
Shoo-Noise is now available for licensing and acquisition opportunities. For more information, including additional products for use with Shoo-Noise, visit https://marketblast.com/product/1708050833/Shoo-Noise/ or the Shoo-Noise website at https://shoo-noise.com/.
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
