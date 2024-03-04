Two-time winner, "AntonTon" receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!
AntonTon, Illustrated by Tomislav Torjanac & English translation in verse by Irena Stanic Rasin wins in Picture Books-All Ages & Book Cover Design-Childrens.GREATER BOSTON AREA, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognizes "AntonTon", illustrated by Tomislav Torjanac and with English translation in verse by Irena Stanic Rasin takes first place in both the Picture Books-All Ages as well as the Book Cover Design-Childrens categories for Independent Press Award 2024 competition.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
AntonTon is a unique individual who marches to the beat of his own drum. While his unconventional methods might raise eyebrows, he exemplifies the importance of embracing individuality. People like AntonTon contribute to the world's richness and diversity. Throughout history, advancements in science, culture, and sports often stemmed from individuals who dared to think outside the box, much like AntonTon.
This is the first time iconic Croatian poem by Grigor Vitez, the father of modern Croatian children's literature, was translated into English verse by Irena Stanic Rasin and combined with award-winning illustrations by Tomislav Torjanac.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
