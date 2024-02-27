ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK OPENS IN SPRING HILL
Jump into the grand opening celebration March 2ndSPRING HILL, FL, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages, is celebrating its newest opening in Spring Hill, FL. Jump in for their grand opening party on March 2nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spring Hill park is located at 11162 Spring Hill Dr. The grand opening will feature raffles with prizes including a Free One Year Membership and a TV. There will also be entertainment and giveaways of Jump Passes, t-shirts, socks, and more.
The Spring Hill Altitude is led by ATP Florida, which also owns and operates the Bradenton and Kissimmee parks. Grady Hinchman heads operations and management for the location and possesses more than 12 years of experience in franchise development and regional franchise operations. He is a former professional athlete, who entered the franchise world with Planet Fitness as the Director of Operations. From there, he branched into Altitude in 2019.
“Altitude is a growing brand that sets a high bar in family entertainment by offering a best-in-class experience,” said Grady Hinchman, Managing Partner for ATP Florida. “I have a passion for business and family, and I love sharing this active family entertainment brand with great communities. Spring Hill is filled with families and is a growing community. We are excited to bring our brand here!”
Altitude Spring Hill is an indoor adventure attraction in the Hernando County area. The facility features more than 25,000 square feet of trampolines, zip lines, and other challenges. The location also boasts a café that serves up mini donuts, pizzas, and more that are all made in-house.
The location showcases a one-of-a-kind mural that enhances the overall experience. Plus, this park was designed with a front-to-back and side-to-side line of sight that ensures parents can keep a clear visual of their children at play.
The Spring Hill park will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
“At Altitude, we want to be a part of a community, not just serve it. We bring a number of jobs, create a culture, as well as provide an active environment for families to enjoy,” added Hinchman. “Our parks provide a safe space to come and be active. It’s a little break from the screens, and we love providing a venue for families to celebrate their child’s big day, end of a sports season, family meetup, or any occasion.”
For more information about Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.
About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.
All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.
Altitude Trampoline Park is a proud partner of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.
To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 786-605-9228
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter