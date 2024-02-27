Nearly 112 million tonnes of cargo handled at Vietnamese seaports

VIETNAM, February 27 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese ports handled nearly 112 million tonnes of cargo in the first two months of this month, a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent, statistics from the Ministry of Transport's Vietnam Maritime Administration revealed.

Export cargo reached 28.68 million tonnes, up nearly 8 per cent year-on-year, and import cargo hit 33.884 million tonnes, up 16 per cent.

At the same time, container cargo transported via seaports totalled over four million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surging 27 per cent compared to last year's corresponding period.

During the two months, HCM City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Hải Phòng recorded the highest growth in the country, with average yearly increases of 43-53 per cent.

In January alone, the volume of cargo transported through seaports saw a yearly rise of 43 per cent to over 68.7 million tonnes, according to the data.

Last year, these ports handled 733.18 million tonnes of cargo, up 4 per cent from the previous year, the administration said.

It said the 4 per cent rise was the lowest pace recorded in recent years, mainly since production and trading failed to completely recover and China’s “zero COVID” policy has affected corporate operations.

In the master plan for Việt Nam's seaport system development for 2021-30, with vision to 2050, the administration forecasts about 1,422.5 million tonnes of goods will pass through local seaports by 2030, including 559 million tonnes of container cargo. — VNS