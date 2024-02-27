Deputy PM welcomes Chinese participation in energy, infrastructure projects

VIETNAM, February 27 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received General Manager of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) Wang Bin in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The Deputy PM praised the Chinese firm’s fruitful operations along with its application of many advanced technologies around the world, especially in the fields of energy and infrastructure development.

With the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and directions from high-ranking leaders, the two sides held favourable conditions to develop cross-border transport infrastructure projects to serve economic, investment, and trade activities, he said.

Việt Nam and China signed two memoranda of understanding on enhancing cooperation in cross-border railway development, Hà noted, adding that the facilities connecting transport infrastructure will become a symbol of bilateral ties.

Aside from investment and business activities, Chinese enterprises should also increase sharing experience with and transferring technology to Vietnamese partners so as to boost win-win cooperation, he suggested.

Highlighting the “big room” reserved for renewable energy development under Việt Nam's national power development plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, the host official welcomed Chinese enterprises, including PowerChina, taking part in renewable energy projects, and expressed his hope that those projects would become models of fruitful and quality cooperation.

Hà said that he would assign ministries, sectors, and localities to continue assisting PowerChina to seek investment in suitable renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects.

For his part, Wang informed his host of activities of PowerChina in Việt Nam, noting the firm has close ties with Vietnamese enterprises in project implementation and manpower training.

He also talked about some of his corporation’s renewable energy projects in China, saying the firm has extensive experience, capacity, and resources for implementing such transport infrastructure projects as expressways and high-speed railway. — VNS