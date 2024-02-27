Quantum Innovation Summit 2024: Pioneering Quantum Technology in the MENA Region and Beyond

Quantum Innovation Summit Malak Trabelsi Loeb Panel 1 Panel 2 Panel 3

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Innovation Summit, envisioned by Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, President of Vernewell Group Inc., is set to mark a historic milestone in the MENA region's journey into the quantum future. Scheduled for February 28th and 29th at Dubai's prestigious H Hotel, the summit is designed to serve as a dynamic catalyst for innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment, pushing the boundaries of quantum technology both regionally and globally.

Transforming Vision into Reality

Under Mrs. Loeb's leadership, the summit has emerged as a pivotal platform, transforming the MENA region into an integral node within the international quantum technology landscape. The event's mission is multifaceted: to accelerate progress within the quantum sector, enable the exchange of knowledge, and stimulate economic growth through innovation. It promises attendees an immersive experience, offering deep discussions, showcases of technological breakthroughs, and exploration of new prospects in quantum technology.

A Convergence of Minds and Ideas

The Quantum Innovation Summit stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the vast potentials of quantum computing, quantum communication, and beyond. This year's discussions will revolve around critical themes such as scaling quantum hardware, architecting quantum-resilient infrastructures, and the synergy between quantum computing and AI, highlighting the impact across healthcare, finance, and space exploration.

Distinguished Speakers

The Summit boasts an impressive roster of keynote speakers and panelists leading the charge in their respective fields:

H.E Tariq AlHashmi, Assistant Undersecretary of Advanced Technology, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Dr. Neil Abroug, Head of the Quantum Strategy, French Prime Minister Office.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a prominent figure in global technology leadership and strategic investments.

Mr. Sanjay Chittore, Founder & CEO Quantum AI Global LLC, a rising star in the field of quantum and AI integration and quantum applications.

Dr. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, with a background in academic leadership and research.

Dr. Hongyang Zou, Vice President of SpinQ Technology Co., Ltd., a leading company specializing in practical superconducting quantum computers, desktop NMR quantum computers, and quantum computing cloud platforms.

Mr. Bruno Huttner, Director of Strategic Quantum Initiatives at ID Quantique.

Prof. Dr. Bob Coecke, Chief Scientist at Quantinuum, Distinguished Visiting Research Chair at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, and Emeritus Fellow at Wolfson College Oxford.

Dr. Oliver Buchmueller, Professor of Physics at Imperial College London and Visiting Professor at University of Oxford.

Dr. Michael Biercuk, CEO and Founder of Q-CTRL and many more seasoned technology, academic, and strategist trailblazers.

Celebrating Women in Quantum: The FEMTUM LEAP Awards

A highlight of the summit will be the FEMTUM LEAP Awards Gala Dinner, dedicated to celebrating the significant contributions of women in quantum technology. This initiative aligns with the summit's goal to foster a more inclusive and diverse quantum community.

Looking Forward

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2024 is more than an event; it's a launching pad for the future, as articulated by Mrs. Loeb: "Here, we are not just witnessing the future; we are actively crafting it with the collective genius of the global quantum community." The summit aims to lay the groundwork for a future where quantum technology is seamlessly integrated into the fabric of society, driving forward not only industries but also unlocking new dimensions of human potential.

As we approach the inaugural edition of the Quantum Innovation Summit in 2024, we invite you to join us in Dubai for what promises to be a monumental event at the forefront of quantum technology's evolution. Together, we will explore the horizons of quantum computing, secure the future against emerging threats, and delve into the quantum-AI nexus, setting the stage for the next era of technological advancement.

About Vernewell Management Consultancies

In sync with the innovative essence of the Quantum Innovation Summit, Vernewell Management Consultancies emerges as a leader in deep-tech management and innovation consulting. Our expertise centers on disruptive technologies, particularly quantum computing. We are devoted to advancing technological development and fostering economic growth. Through our pioneering initiatives and strategic insights, Vernewell Management Consultancies guides organizations and individuals not only to embrace but also to harness the power of emerging technologies for success in today's dynamic business world.

Explore our consultancy services: www.vernewell.com

About Vernewell Academy

A vital component of the Vernewell Group, Vernewell Academy stands at the forefront of educational innovation in space, science, and emerging technologies. Our comprehensive offerings, which encompass workshops, online courses, and tailored training programs, are dedicated to unlocking human potential and instigating a paradigm shift in education. By focusing on cutting-edge fields, Vernewell Academy empowers learners to navigate and excel in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Discover our educational ventures: www.vernewellacademy.com

