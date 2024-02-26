FHP Troopers Locate Abducted Child, Subject of Amber Alert Issued Sunday

February 26, 2024





WILDWOOD, FLA.-Yesterday, a Trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) conducted a traffic stop intercepting a suspect and safely recovering a child following an AMBER Alert issued earlier in the day by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for an abducted 7-year-old child from Rivera Beach.

The Trooper, who had recently received a Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) identifying a location in his area for the suspect vehicle, a 2019 BMW 440I with Georgia Tag TBZ4664, positioned himself in a manner that would allow him to see if the vehicle crossed his path.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Trooper observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle exiting State Road 91 onto Northbound Interstate I-75. With the help of a Sumter County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, the Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After confirming the suspect’s identity, the child was unharmed, recovered, and returned to his mother.

The suspect, Jean R. Simeus, 44, of Macon, Georgia, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for kidnapping and was transported to the Sumter County Jail without bond, where he was booked without incident.

