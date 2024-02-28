Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Cosponsors Symposium on Remote Worker Tax Issues
Symposium to be held at Capital University Law School March 6, 2024 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A symposium will be held on the campus of Capital University Law School, 303 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Although there is no cost to attend, advance registration is required. CPE credit will be awarded. Attendance must be in-person.
Registration: https://capital.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aV7S6C6MYhew9yS
The symposium will bring together national, state, and local experts to discuss what states, localities, and employers can do to address the challenges of withholding tax for remote (including hybrid) workforces and the revenue impact to Ohio’s municipalities as individuals routinely work outside the office. The discussion will summarize statutory, case law, and administrative developments with an emphasis on identifying best practices for governments, employers, and employees to respond to changing conditions. Tom Zaino, Managing Member of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (ZHF), will discuss the impact of the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision in Schaad v. Alder, 2024-Ohio-525.
Tom Zaino
Zaino Hall & Farrin
+1 614-326-1120
tzaino@zhftaxlaw.com