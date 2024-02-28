Avolve Software and Tyler Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver Efficient Electronic Plan Review
Strategic partnership provides public sector with seamless end-to-end permitting and plan review processes that delivers community development efficiency gains.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avolve Software, the global leader in electronic plan review, and Tyler Technologies, the leading integrated software and technology services provider to the public sector, announce a strategic partnership that will provide public sector jurisdictions with seamless end-to-end permitting and plan review processes that delivers state, county, and city objectives for community development efficiency gains.
The demand from government agencies for increased levels of interoperability from system suppliers, is driven by goals to achieve outstanding citizen services. This creates an attractive commercial environment and the desire to build great workplaces for their staff. This new strategic partnership meets these requirements, creating alignment and full integration of Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing (EP&L) software, with Avolve Software’s ePlan review suite; ProjectDox, DigEplan Pro, and DigEplan.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Avolve to offer our clients an unparalleled experience, seamlessly integrating electronic plan review with our Enterprise Permitting & Licensing suite,” said Greg Savard, general manager of the civic services business unit at Tyler Technologies. “Our discussions with their exceptional team have been insightful, and we eagerly anticipate the myriad of opportunities this partnership will bring to our valued clients."
The partnership is supported by a cross-departmental effort to ensure a true integration model that delivers mutual customers a cohesive and efficient product delivery and support. This has been a priority in every level of both organizations, from executive leadership and product development, to sales, marketing, and the customer experience team.
“As a partner-centric organization, we believe that together, through strategic partnerships rather than disparately, we can better serve our government customers. We are thrilled to be partnering with leading permitting technology from Tyler and look forward to offering Avolve’s best-in-class ePlan review solutions to Tyler’s EP&L customers,” said Derek Porter, Chief Growth Officer, Avolve Software.
“Tyler and Avolve are aligned in business approach – collaborative, extensive insight and knowledge, great people to work with – this is a major boost to the partnership, which I am confident will better serve our mutual customers’ community development requirements as we move forward in harmony,” concluded Porter.
Initial feedback from joint customers has been informative and positive, as the two companies look to fine tune the solutions’ integration to deliver a tightknit connection that creates that the ultimate seamless experience.
About Avolve Software
Avolve Software is the global leader in electronic plan review software. With more than 250 customers across five countries, Avolve’s significant investment in research and development ensures that its plan review solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
