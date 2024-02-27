Vietjet's cabin crews excel on the global stage

VIETNAM, February 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet continues to earn global recognition for its outstanding cabin crew, with their dedication and professionalism impressing audiences worldwide at Singapore Airshow 2024, one of the world’s biggest aviation exhibitions.

Vietjet cabin crews, attired in their signature red and yellow uniforms, designed by European designers and inspired by Vietnamese military cadet uniforms, exuded a professional presence as they participated in various exhibition activities and represented the airline during important partnership signings at the Asian biggest airshow.

Purser Quỳnh Anh spoke of her pride in representing Vietjet on the international stage. As one of the first to witness Vietjet's agreement to purchase 20 Airbus widebody A330neo aircraft, one of the largest deals at the Singapore Airshow this year, she committed to delivering safe and pleasant travel experiences for passengers together with other crew peers.

Vietjet's emphasis on excellence was also evident in the YouTube channel TopTrends ranking them among the world's most beautiful cabin crews alongside Emirates and Cathay Pacific.

Previously, Vietjet was awarded "Asia's Best Flight Attendant Wardrobe" from Now Travel Asia. Their charm resonated further afield too, acknowledged alongside elite carriers in the Canadian magazine - Viva Lifestyle & Travel. Passengers consistently praise Vietjet crews for their warmth and attentiveness. With smiles and care, they ensure supreme comfort for all.

Beyond beauty, Vietjet crews possess strong medical knowledge, good health and flexibility. They have inspired many seeking adventures in the skies. Hailing from diverse backgrounds including medical and engineering degrees, or graduated from prestigious universities or with master's degrees, talented crews represent the airline skilfully. Significantly, several Vietjet flight attendants have achieved international success in beauty pageants, spreading positive images of the profession on the global stage.

On any Vietjet flight, in addition to the emotive melody of the song "Hello Vietnam", passengers will encounter the charming Vietjet cabin crew with strong professionalism. Success on the global stage is no surprise, as Vietjet crews take pride in their mission, being the airline and the aviation ambassadors from across the globe, whose skills, qualifications, and achievements in international competitions spread Vietjet's image worldwide. — VNS