Enara Law Announces Strategic Addition of New Managing Attorney in Las Vegas Office
Enara Law, a leading corporate and business litigation law firm is excited to announce the addition of a new Managing Attorney to its Las Vegas office.
— George K. Chebat, Enara Law Firmwide Managing Attorney
Michael Piescik, an accomplished and highly respected attorney with decades of legal experience in business and corporate law, will be taking on the role of Managing Attorney for Enara Law's Las Vegas office. With an impressive track record of successfully representing businesses of all sizes, in both transactional and litigious matters, Mr. Piescik brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.
"We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team," said George K. Chebat, Founder and Firmwide Managing Attorney of Enara Law. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of business law will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to serve our clients in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. We look forward to the innovative insights and dedication that Michael will bring to our firm."
Michael Piescik obtained their Juris Doctorate from Quinnipiac University School of Law and has since been recognized for his exceptional legal acumen in various business law domains, including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, contract negotiations, employment, and intellectual property matters. With a client-centric approach and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes, Michael Piescik is poised to make an immediate and positive impact on Enara Law's clients, providing pragmatic and common-sense solutions to the firm’s business clientele.
Enara Law's Las Vegas office has been serving businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals throughout Nevada, offering a broad array of legal services tailored to meet the unique needs of the local business community. The addition of Michael Piescik to the team further solidifies the firm's position as a premier partner for high-quality legal representation in Las Vegas.
About Enara Law: Enara Law is a dynamic and client-focused business law firm with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Washington D.C., Tucson, and Las Vegas. The firm is dedicated to providing innovative legal solutions to a diverse range of clients, from startups to established corporations. With a team of experienced attorneys and a commitment to excellence, Enara Law is known for its exceptional legal services across various practice areas, including business formation, employment law, intellectual property, and commercial litigation.
