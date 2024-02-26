26 February 2024

About the meeting with the Afghan delegation led by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan

On February 26, 2024, in Ashgabat, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and a delegation that arrived in Turkmenistan led by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaki, consisting of representatives of various government agencies of Afghanistan, including the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum, energy company “Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat”, Afghanistan Railway Authority.

During the negotiations, the parties considered a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

In particular, a detailed analysis was carried out of the current situation regarding the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport and communication international projects that are being implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

In this context, the sides exchanged views on the further promotion of such projects as Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power transmission line, and the construction of railways from Turkmenistan in the Afghan direction. At the same time, a high degree of readiness of both sides to continue the construction of these facilities in Afghanistan was noted.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries also considered expanding the possibilities for training highly qualified specialists for various sectors of the Afghan economy in Turkmen higher and secondary vocational educational institutions.

The parties agreed to continue dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries on a regular basis.