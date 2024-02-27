Chewmate Takes Center Stage at Global Pet Expo with Pet Dental Care Collection; Embodying Theme 'Innovation in Motion'
We understand that most dogs hate to have their teeth brushed and the challenges and costs pet owners face when it comes to maintaining their dog's oral health-that's why we created TreatBrush.”MIAMI, FL, US, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the 'Innovation in Motion' theme of the Global Pet Expo 2024, Chewmate™, a trailblazer in pet oral care solutions, is ready to unveil its revolutionary collection of Floss and Toothbrush Toys for dogs and cats that actually makes Pet Oral hygiene Easy and Fun. The ChewMate February debut with connected mascots "Tooth" and "Heart" perfectly aligns with both National Pet Dental Health Month and American Heart Month.
Chewmate's groundbreaking TreatBrush™, developed after four years of extensive R&D, is a game-changer in pet oral care because it allows your dog to brush his own teeth. The TreatBrush, a unique fusion of toy, treat, floss, and toothbrush, makes dental hygiene a stimulating fun-filled activity for pets, effectively tackling prevalent gum diseases in pets over three years.
"We understand that most dogs hate to have their teeth brushed and the challenges and costs pet owners face when it comes to maintaining their dog's oral health," said world-renowned dentist and Chewmate™ co-founder, Dr. Allan Coopersmith and hygienist wife Nathalie Fiset. "That's why we created TreatBrush™, a one-of-a-kind toothbrush toy that allows dogs to brush and floss their own teeth while playing. Our goal is to make dental care easy, effective, and fun for pets and pet parents."
The novelty of the TreatBrush™ lies in its science backed patented design, with "Floss Slots", and hundreds of natural rubber nubs which ensures triple cleaning of a pet's teeth, gums, and tongue- contributing to a healthier mouth and heart, brighter smile, and of course fresher breath. Inserting a treat increases stimulation and engagement. The TreatBrush is a Toy, Toothbrush, Floss and Treat all in one and is available in enticing shapes like bone, football and even sustainable Plush. Available at www.getchewmate.com, Amazon, and preventive and progressive thinking pet stores.
Chewmate's innovative collection will be showcased at the Global Pet Expo at Booth #1204.
visit www.getchewmate.com.
About Chewmate™
Chewmate™, run by a dentist and hygienist, leads the way in pet oral care innovations, offering science backed practical and effective oral hygiene solutions for pets and their owners. Chewmate's commitment to ease, quality, and convenience, coupled with a focus on pet well-being, reflects in products that turn complex health issues into simple, affordable solutions. Healthy Mouth, Healthy Heart, Healthy Planet. Visit www.getchewmate.com for more information.
