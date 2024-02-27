invenioLSI and UC San Diego team up to host webinars: “How UC San Diego is using AI”

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, a consultancy and implementation partner for enterprise software solutions, has announced it will be teaming up with UC San Diego to host two upcoming webinars titled "How UC San Diego is using AI: SAP's SIS, Campus Activity Hubs, and the Triton AI Platform".

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the future of Student Information Systems with invenioLSI SLcM Solution Architect, Tim McCready, who will be joined by guest speaker, Vince Kellen, CIO for UC San Diego for a riveting discussion of how UC San Diego is paving the way with its Student Activity Hub and the implementation of SAP SLcM.

The webinars will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2024, at 4 PM KSA (7 AM EST) and Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, at 12 PM EST (5 PM GMT).

During these webinars, guests can expect to:

- Receive an overview of the Student Lifecycle Management System functionality and a view into the user experience.

- Discover how UC San Diego's forward-thinking approach is setting new benchmarks in the realm of higher education administration with Generative AI tools and SIS.

- Get an exclusive roadmap of the upcoming AI-powered solutions that promise to revolutionize data analytics, predictive insights, and reporting mechanisms. - Plus, a look into how AI is poised to elevate decision-making processes and enhance the overall efficiency of student information systems.

WHEN: Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 4 PM KSA (7 AM EST) and Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 12 PM EST (5 PM GMT)

WHERE: Virtually by clicking “Register”

HOSTS: Tim McCready, SLcM Solution Architect at invenioLSI, Vince Kellen CIO at UC San Diego, and Caroline Silva, VP of Global Marketing at invenioLSI.

About invenioLSI:

invenioLSI is a trusted consultancy and implementation partner for enterprise software solutions serving the Public Sector as well as offering specialist skills in the Media and Entertainment sector. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities within our domains, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at www.invenioLSI.com

About UC San Diego:

At the University of California San Diego, a culture of risk-taking, collaboration, and innovation emerged early on. Established in 1960, UC San Diego has been shaped by exceptional scholars who aren’t afraid to push boundaries, challenge expectations and redefine conventional wisdom in order to make our world better. The only criterion our founders had for their campus was that it must be distinctive – and being experimental has been the norm since day one. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu

