Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,352 in the last 365 days.

New EP From Violet Young: Singer-Songwriter and Actress from Amy Schumer's "Life & Beth" on Hulu

Violet Young EP Cover Art

Violet Young EP Cover Art

Violet Young on Life & Beth on Hulu

Violet Young on Life & Beth on Hulu

Life & Beth Cast Photo

Life & Beth Cast Photo

Singer-Songwriter and Actress Violet Young has released a self-titled EP on Factory Underground Records, now streaming on all major outlets.

Violet is a uniquely talented young woman. Her songs and her vocal delivery are far beyond her years as she delivers poignantly crafted pop songs...”
— Michael Cusanelli, Factory Underground Records

NORWALK , CT, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Underground Records is proud to present a self-titled EP by singer-songwriter and actress Violet Young. The four song collection includes previously released singles including "16," "Lessons," "Keep Me Close," and the most recent, "Better Man."

﻿“Violet is a uniquely talented young woman. Her songs and her vocal delivery are far beyond her years as she delivers poignantly crafted pop songs," said Michael Cusanelli of Factory Underground Records.

As an actress, Young is currently appearing in the Amy Schumer show “Life & Beth” on Hulu, currently it its second season. Young portrays the younger version of Schumer’s character Beth. Her work on the show has garnered rave reviews: “Violet Young is a marvel!” —Los Angeles Times

Music bloggers have also taken notice: "Her voice soars once we arrive at the chorus, delivering melodies that will linger in your mind long after you're finished listening. Young's powerful vocals combined with the ethereal synth sounds create a sound similar to something between Ann Marr's "Bullet" and Maggie Rogers' "Light On," said Cheyenne Johnson of Pop Passion Music Blog.

The Violet Young self-titled EP is now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. A lyric video for the Violet Young song "Lessons" is now available on YouTube.

Factory Underground Records is a privately owned record label based in Norwalk, CT, distributed internationally by ILS/Virgin/Universal Music Group.

Marc Alan
Factory Underground Media
+1 203-275-8672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Violet Young - Lessons (Lyric Video)

You just read:

New EP From Violet Young: Singer-Songwriter and Actress from Amy Schumer's "Life & Beth" on Hulu

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more