New EP From Violet Young: Singer-Songwriter and Actress from Amy Schumer's "Life & Beth" on Hulu

Singer-Songwriter and Actress Violet Young has released a self-titled EP on Factory Underground Records, now streaming on all major outlets.

NORWALK , CT, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Underground Records is proud to present a self-titled EP by singer-songwriter and actress Violet Young. The four song collection includes previously released singles including "16," "Lessons," "Keep Me Close," and the most recent, "Better Man."

﻿“Violet is a uniquely talented young woman. Her songs and her vocal delivery are far beyond her years as she delivers poignantly crafted pop songs," said Michael Cusanelli of Factory Underground Records.

As an actress, Young is currently appearing in the Amy Schumer show “Life & Beth” on Hulu, currently it its second season. Young portrays the younger version of Schumer’s character Beth. Her work on the show has garnered rave reviews: “Violet Young is a marvel!” —Los Angeles Times

Music bloggers have also taken notice: "Her voice soars once we arrive at the chorus, delivering melodies that will linger in your mind long after you're finished listening. Young's powerful vocals combined with the ethereal synth sounds create a sound similar to something between Ann Marr's "Bullet" and Maggie Rogers' "Light On," said Cheyenne Johnson of Pop Passion Music Blog.

The Violet Young self-titled EP is now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. A lyric video for the Violet Young song "Lessons" is now available on YouTube.

Factory Underground Records is a privately owned record label based in Norwalk, CT, distributed internationally by ILS/Virgin/Universal Music Group.

Violet Young - Lessons (Lyric Video)