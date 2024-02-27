Local North Coast Leaders and Elected Officials Endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly (AD-2)
I’m proud to endorse Rusty Hicks, and urge you to join me, along with the firefighters, nurses, and working people across the North Coast in supporting him.”ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rusty Hicks for State Assembly Campaign (AD-2) is proudly endorsed by local elected officials and leaders. Endorsements include Assemblymember Jim Wood, former Assemblymember Patty Berg, former Assemblymember Wesley Chesbro, Rio Dell Mayor Debra Garnes, Humboldt County Supervisor Natalie Arroyo, and Arcata Councilmember Alex Stillman. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of the district, these local leaders express confidence in Hicks' ability to effectively represent the North Coast.
— Assemblymember Jim Wood
“Rusty has the proven leadership skills and integrity we can count on to stand up for our communities and the working families that keep the North Coast moving,” said Assemblymember Jim Wood. “Rusty’s experience as an classroom educator, union leader, military veteran, grassroots organizer, and as the Chair of the California Democratic Party show that he brings people together to get things done – and that’s what we need during these turbulent times. I’m proud to endorse Rusty Hicks, and urge you to join me, along with the firefighters, nurses, and working people across the North Coast in supporting him.”
"I proudly represented the North Coast in the State Assembly and I know what it takes to represent the rural communities from Smith River to Santa Rosa. After personally getting to know Rusty Hicks and his work over the last couple of years, I know he's the right candidate for the job,” says former Assemblymember Patty Berg. "Rusty has the right working-class values and skills to deliver on the issues that matter most to the North Coast - especially those issues impacting our seniors. I'm proud to endorse Rusty Hicks as our next State Assemblymember."
“Rusty Hicks will offer the seasoned and experienced voice we need in Sacramento to represent our sprawling rural North Coast Assembly District,” says former Assemblymember Wesley Chesbro. “Rusty knows us, and so I am pleased to offer him my full and enthusiastic support.”
“Rusty Hicks has the experience, values and integrity to represent the North Coast and bring resources home to our community,” says Mayor Debra Garnes. “I am proud to join other local leaders in endorsing Rusty for State Assembly and look forward to working alongside him to deliver real results for our communities.”
“Rusty has a great background to serve the district, with robust policy experience on statewide issues, a background in law that's incredibly helpful for an elected leader, and service to our nation as a veteran,” Supervisor Natalie Arroyo said. “His lived experience in rural and urban settings can really serve this diverse district!”
“I look forward to Rusty keeping the North Coast in the forefront and working with us to gain the resources to meet our many challenges,” Councilmember Alex Stillman stated.
These local elected officials join other local and state leaders in their endorsement of Hicks, including:
John Haschak, Mendocino County Supervisor
Bonnie Neely, Humboldt County Supervisor (Ret.)
John Woolley, Humboldt County Supervisor (Ret.)
Julie Fulkerson, Humboldt County Supervisor (Ret.)
Clarke Moore, Del Norte County Supervisor and Del Norte Health Care District Board Member (Ret.)
Meredith Matthews, Arcata Mayor
Steve Ladwig, Trinidad Mayor
Peter LaValle, Eureka Mayor (Ret.)
Ray Altman, Crescent City Mayor Pro Tem
Sarah Schaefer, Arcata Councilmember
Scott Bauer, Eureka Councilmember
Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Arcata Councilmember
Juan Orozco, Ukiah Councilmember
Don McArthur, Del Norte Unified School District Board Member
Jaime Green, Trinity Alps Unified School District Superintendent
Danny Kelley, College of the Redwoods Trustee
Peggy Smart, Ukiah School Board Member (Ret.)
Brian Stone, Crescent City Harbor Commissioner
John Roberts, Fort Smith Fire Protection District Board Member
Susan Savage, Mendocino Coast Health Care District Board Member
Alex Cousins, Trinity Public Utilities District Board Vice President
JR Renteria, Jacoby Creek Elementary School District
Elizabeth Murguia, Library Advocate
Gregg Foster, Redwood Region Economic Development Commission*
Nick Bown-Crawford, Humboldt Community Organizations Active in Disaster*
Neal Latt, President, Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District*
For a full list of endorsements, click here.
