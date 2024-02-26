Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,435 in the last 365 days.

Simmons champions Keep Our Care Act in the House 

OLYMPIA – The House Appropriations Committee passed the Keep Our Care Act on Monday. Designed to keep hospitals from consolidating if the deal diminishes patients’ access to services, the passage of Senate Bill 5241 would be a significant step in the legislature’s continued efforts to protect reproductive, end-of-life and gender-affirming care. 

“Health care consumers deserve to have their care protected when local hospitals are bought up by a bigger system,” said Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, and sponsor of the House companion bill. “This is especially true for our rural communities, where residents may only have the choice of one hospital or clinic. Sending this bill to the Governor would be a big step toward protecting all types of care, but especially end-of-life, gender-affirming and reproductive care.” 

The Keep Our Care Act creates a system of public oversight that ensures people’s needs are prioritized over corporate growth. This will protect care and prioritize patients when hospitals merge or are bought by other healthcare systems. 

“I have been working on this issue since 2022, and am glad to have partnered with my colleague, Sen. Emily Randall, over the past couple of years,” continued Simmons. “Together, we have championed the Keep Our Care Act. I will work to get this bill to the Governor’s desk and get it across the finish line.”


You just read:

Simmons champions Keep Our Care Act in the House 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more