Join the Humboldt Arts Council for Arts Alive March 2

Sondra Schwetman S.O.S

William Thonson Gallery

Drops and Tints: Metal Pincushion (Sondra Schwetman & Patrick Williams)

January 17 through March 3

Schwetman functions as the political action committee of Metal Pin Cushion being that as a woman she has to function in the ‘lightly’ mad world of the patriarchy that we all find ourselves living under. Direct shifts between two series: clothing-based work and allegorical figures, constructs wary protests and the jaded observations of a southeast Texan refugee. Working in fibers, fiberglass, bronze and steel the pieces are created to start a dialog about the human condition, particularly women’s issues from reproductive rights to creativity. Works such as “S.O.S” and “Witness” use black and white to denote the rearisen classic American issue of class dominance through non abstract racism. The allegorical figures are created using body casts, the tasteful figures are life scale and tend to be installed works rather than discrete objects.

Patrick Williams Tuxedo from a dead man’s closet

Williams’ work consumes found mass gathered between time spent in nature and the man made. Organization of silk and driftwood pulls new organic forms out and into home and gallery space. The works reference wings, sails, insects and some said movement many taking advantage of the corner as site. The colorful wood and fiber constructions are conceived with vague fun and a tidy menace as visual options. They are often named after passages in books such as example work “Tuxedo from a dead man’s closet”. Williams’ work ranges in scale from the very intimate to fairly large. The corner dependent pieces tend to be larger.

Together the works create an array of features and visually tensioned object and situations. The title “Drops and Tints” refers to the unused ends of materials as well as life sometimes viewed through a rose-colored glass. Other times the glass is not so rosy or just plain half full.

We splash carnage and roughed up social flags in as much of a space as possible.

Matthew Plotz, Cutten Elementary

Knight Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Bettiga Gallery & Youth Gallery

Youth Art Festival: Celebrating Humboldt County Youth in Visual and Performing Arts

Through March 24

The Morris Graves Museum of Art in partnership with the Humboldt County Office of Education proudly presents the Youth Arts Festival; a celebration of student creativity in visual, media, and performing arts. This exhibition features various styles of visual artworks in both traditional and communication media created by Humboldt County pre K-12 students in their public and charter classrooms during the school year. The exhibition highlights the promise of equity and access in quality arts education for all students pre-K through 12th grade, in every school, every day, made real by Humboldt County’s Arts Education Plan. The festival itself is the living portfolio, where all who attend may see for themselves the inspiration and creativity inherent in all of Humboldt County’s Youth. We welcome students, parents, teachers, artists and community members to see, hear, and feel what has been taught and experienced in so many classrooms across Humboldt. Become the beneficiary as you stand in wonder at what our children are capable of; the enormity of their creative dreams becomes immediate and evident, viewed in the context of an visual arts museum and art hub for the North Coast. Join us in this annual culminating event that celebrates the creative power of all students of Humboldt County.

Slate Savra, Morris Middle School

Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery

Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. The Museum Store carries a wide selection of posters, contemporary art books, cards, exhibition catalogs, children’s books, note pads, tote bags, jewelry, scarves, felted products and artsy coffee mugs. Humboldt Arts Council Members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise in the store.

Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery

Venture into the Humboldt Artist Gallery in the Morris Graves Museum of Art—the perfect place to find that unique, original gift. The gallery features many exceptional Humboldt County artists currently working in our region. Designed as an artist cooperative, the gallery features local artists working in a variety of media from representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs, and ceramics. Members of the Humboldt Artist Gallery include Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Meghan McLeod, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street, Eureka is open to the public noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is by donation, $5 for adults; $2 for seniors (age 65 and over), military veterans, and students with ID; children 17 and under free; Families with an EBT Card and valid ID receive free admission through the Museums for All initiative, Museum members are free. Admission is always free for everyone on the first Saturday of every month, including First Saturday Night Arts Alive!, 6-9 p.m.