Recyclable Signage Solutions for Graphics Pro Expo 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials showcases recyclable signage solutions for the sign and graphics industry in preparation for Graphics Pro Expo 2024.
Renovo-HIPS™ is a more sustainable signage material choice that retains the physical properties virgin High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) is known for.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases recyclable signage solutions for the sign and graphics industry in preparation for Graphics Pro Expo 2024 in Irving, Texas, which runs from March 7th to March 9th. Tailored to the awards and personalization, apparel decorating, and sign and digital graphics markets, Graphics Pro Expo provides industry professionals with access to the latest products, expert training, and business development opportunities.
— Christopher Isar
Renovo-HIPS™ is a high-impact post-consumer polystyrene sheet perfect for displays and signage. Renovo-HIPS™ is made with 25% recycled material and has post-application recyclability. Renovo-HIPS™ is a more sustainable signage material choice that retains the physical properties virgin High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) is known for. The sheet is easily workable, allowing for punching, drilling, threading, sawing, shearing, and machining. Renovo-HIPS™ features excellent ink adhesion, simplifying the printing and painting process.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers alternative signage products for the sign and graphics industry, including PolyMetal™ sign panels. PolyMetal™ panels are made from a recycled thermoplastic core placed between two finished aluminum panels and are flat, durable, and moisture-resistant. PolyMetal™ panels are Class A fire rated and allow for digital printing directly on the panel. The panels can be bent and routed as needed and are ideal for both interior and exterior display signage.
HDU Precision Board is a high density urethane sheet designed for signage and graphics applications. Precision Board is dimensionally stable and features a unique closed cell structure that results in less dust and more chips when cut or machined. Precision Board's structure also prevents it from absorbing moisture. It can withstand continuous exposure to temperatures up to 200°F and will not rot, crack, or peel when exposed to the elements. Precision Board handles higher feed rates than wood and epoxy substrates, allowing for faster and more efficient signage production. Precision Board lasts up to 10 times longer than wood and is completely inert. Outside of signage, it can also be used for model making, prototyping, and carvings.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with sign and graphics professionals ahead of Graphics Pro Expo 2024 to help discover innovative solutions for the industry’s main challenges. The company remains committed to assisting sign and graphics professionals in expanding their knowledge about the benefits of plastics and composite materials. Sign and graphics professionals looking to reduce their signage material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-HIPS™, PolyMetal™, Precision Board, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
