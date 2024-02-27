Kevin Sorbo Headlines the Global Heart Ministries Annual Connecting Hearts Gala
The headliner for the Global Heart Ministries Annual Connecting Hearts Gala will be acclaimed actor Kevin Sorbo
Global Heart Ministries is changing the face of evangelism in Central Asia and the Middle East and growing every day. Our call is to have the message of Jesus become an unstoppable force".”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Heart Ministries announces the second annual Connecting Hearts Gala, scheduled for March 23, 2024, at The Hope Center in Plano, Texas. This year's gala will feature renowned actor Kevin Sorbo as the keynote speaker, who will share his inspirational story of how his love for Jesus helped him overcome challenges in Hollywood's "Cancel Culture." Sorbo will also discuss how he perseveres to ensure that there is quality entertainment with encouraging stories of hope and love.
— Steve Sharp, President and CEO, Global Heart Ministries
Steve Sharp, President and CEO of Global Heart Ministries, stated, "It seems right now everywhere you look, tension in the world is grabbing every headline. But there is one truth that can transform the most closed nations in the world into nations with hope. Global Heart Ministries is changing the face of evangelism in Central Asia and the Middle East and growing every day. Our call is to have the message of Jesus become an unstoppable force in this region in our lifetime. I’d like to invite you to our Connecting Hearts Gala. This will be an edge-of-your-seat gathering that you will never forget."
The Connecting Hearts Gala is a key fundraiser to further the impactful work Global Heart Ministries is doing in Central Asia and the Middle East. The inaugural gala, held last year, successfully raised $250,000, and this year's goal is $300,000.
Kevin Sorbo is a philanthropist, executive producer, director, and acclaimed actor known for his roles in the television series Hercules and various films including God’s Not Dead, What If…, and Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist. Sorbo brings his passion for positive change to this year’s gala as the keynote speaker. With a dedication to charitable causes, Sorbo's involvement underscores the importance of the Connecting Hearts Gala in supporting the Global Heart Ministries mission.
Find more information and purchase tickets at https://globalheartministries.org/2024-connecting-hearts-gala/.
Traveling to the Gala? Book your travel here through TravelingToGive https://portal.solutionz.com/hosted/GLO-GlobalHeart and a portion of the revenue will be donated to Global Heart Ministries.
About Global Heart Ministries
Global Heart Ministries is a non-profit organization committed to changing lives in Central Asia and the Middle East through the transformative message of Jesus. With a focus on evangelism and outreach, the organization aims to bring hope to closed nations and make the message of Jesus an unstoppable force in the region. Global Heart Ministries leverages innovative technologies to spread the message of Christ and provides creative access to Jesus through digital media, faith-building resources, and connection into a local church.
Media Contact:
Global Heart Ministries
Email: info@globalheartministries.org or Taylor@TVwithTLC.com
Taylor L. Cole
Global Heart Ministries
info@globalheartministries.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
A personal message from Kevin Sorbo about Global Heart Ministries