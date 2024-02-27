Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Announces Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center Investing Fund
West Jupiter Center Provides After School, Spring Break and Summer Camp Services for Children in Grades K-8
We cannot underestimate the power that the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center has on children’s lives in fostering educational achievement, positive self-esteem and character development.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, announced today the establishment of the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center Investing Fund. The $100,000 charitable fund honors the esteemed Chairman Emerita of the West Jupiter Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, which provides after school, spring break, and summer camp services for more than 125 elementary and middle school-aged students.
— Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation
“We cannot underestimate the power that the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center has on children’s lives in fostering educational achievement, positive self-esteem, and character development in a supportive and safe environment,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are proud to continue Ms. Runner’s legacy of community leadership with this new investment fund and to support the center’s work helping young people flourish and grow to their fullest potential.”
The West Jupiter Community Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that has provided services to the West Jupiter community since 1986. The tutorial building, which opened in 1993, was recently rededicated as the “Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center.”
“Thirty-eight years ago, no one could have imagined that more than 3,000 students would be touched by the little organization that began with a handful of dedicated citizens and one extraordinary leader at a local church,” said Travis Conway, Executive Director of the Center. “As a community educator, Edna W. Runner, believed that the children of West Jupiter deserved an opportunity to live the American dream, and she set out to create a safe and nurturing environment where they could pursue academic and personal excellence, and we are grateful that this Community Foundation fund will continue ‘Miss Edna’s’ mission.”
For more information on the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center Investing Fund, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/edna-w-runner-tutorial-center-investing-fund-ii/.
For more information on the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, please visit www.yourcommunityfoundation.org.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
About the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center
Located in West Jupiter, the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center provides after school, spring break, and summer camp services for more than 125 elementary and middle school-aged students. Named for its Chairman Emerita, the tutorial center fosters educational achievement, positive self-esteem, and character development in a supportive and safe environment so that young people can flourish and grow to their fullest potential. Learn more at www.ewrunnerctr.org.
