Announcement of the Tender for the Operation of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka published

NETHERLANDS, February 26 - News item | 26-02-2024 | 14:51

The tendering process for the operation of the Netherlands Pavilion during the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, has been published. This tender offers hospitality and facility management companies an opportunity to present themselves on large international stage. A consortium is being sought to organise and execute various aspects of the Netherlands Pavilion, including catering, hospitality, operational and event management, HRM, security, cleaning and the operation of the gift shop.

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Japan. The organisation anticipates receiving approximately 28 million business and private visitors, with around 90% expected to come from Japan. More than 160 countries and organizations will participate. The theme of this edition is 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives,' focusing on shaping a world where major crises such as climate and health will affect livability.

The Netherlands participation has the theme 'Common Ground: creating a new dawn together' and aims to showcase Dutch innovative solutions in areas such as the energy transition. During Expo 2025, the pavilion intends to provide a meeting place for businesses, knowledge institutions, and (cultural) organisations to bring together different perspectives and expertise in order to find collective solutions to global challenges. In addition to the visitor experience, the pavilion includes event space, a shop and a café. The design was created by the architectural firm RAU, engineering firm DGMR, experience design studio Tellart, and the Japanese construction company Asanuma.

The Tender for the Operation of the Netherlands has been published on Tenderned. For more information on the Netherlands participation, go to www.nlexpo2025.nl or www.orandaexpo2025.nl