Agents discover 16 migrants inside a stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants inside a stash house operation in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents in conjunction with Texas DPS received information that a residence near Mines Road was possibly being used to harbor undocumented non-citizens. Agents arrived at the residence, and entered the dwelling when they discovered 16 individuals being harbored in deplorable conditions.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and records checks conducted. It was revealed they were all in the country illegally from Guatemala. All subjects were processed according to their individual immigration status.