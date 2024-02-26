VT Route 101 in Troy closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 101 in Troy, just north of the intersection with Routes 100/105 is currently closed due to a vehicle crash with power lines down. The power company is responding, but there is no current estimate on the duration of the closure.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.