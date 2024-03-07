BenefitFlow Powers Data-Driven Prospecting for the Employee Benefits Sector

BenefitFlow logo BenefitFlow's prospecting market map of the employee benefits sector

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenefitFlow is redefining how benefits vendors and carriers sell through benefits brokers with their pioneering sales intelligence platform. Born from a realization that the benefits market was rich with untapped market data, BenefitFlow founders Matt Wales, Aaron Cohen, and Patrick Wales sought to bridge a critical gap in the industry.

Through their prior careers in private equity, they developed expertise in business intelligence, helping companies leverage the power of data to be more efficient and productive. A candid conversation with a leading third-party administrator (TPA) taught them the pressing need for a more strategic approach to selling through the employee benefits (EB) broker channel. This encounter crystallized a raw pain point: Selling to brokers is hard and doing it without market intelligence or curated contact information is like "navigating a maze blindfolded."

Matt Wales explains, "We envisioned a solution that would empower vendors and carriers to more intelligently target and connect with benefit brokers/consultants, the gatekeepers to the trillion-dollar EB market. We are equipping the industry with a complete map of the market: detailed profiles on every benefits brokerage in the U.S., their books of business organized by office location, and verified contact information for influencers and decision makers."

The response from the market has been overwhelming, with a broad spectrum of vendors, digital point solutions, and carriers embracing BenefitFlow's offering. For companies that view the broker as the 'customer before the customer,' BenefitFlow has been a game-changer.

With its new Salesforce integration and a growing list of data sources, BenefitFlow is poised to grow its industry footprint in 2024 and beyond. "We're on a mission to equip vendor and carrier sales teams with the turnkey solution they need to crush their sales goals," says Aaron Cohen. "Our fastest-growing customers know that a shotgun approach just doesn't work anymore, and our data-powered approach is getting them in front of good-fit brokers faster and making their sales teams more efficient in the process."

BenefitFlow has welcomed hundreds of customers in just two years, serving industry leaders across the entire benefits landscape, from the largest insurance carriers to the most innovative players in digital health.

BenefitFlow offers a comprehensive data-driven prospecting platform for the employee benefits channel, enhancing the sales process with precision and efficiency. Their integrated solution changes the game for vendors and carriers, leveraging powerful market intelligence for strategic advantage.

