USDA to Present Webinar on Proposed Rule for Serious Deficiency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a proposed rule that aims to improve the serious deficiency process in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and establishes the process for Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Join the National CACFP Sponsors Association for a webinar with USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) as they provide an overview of the proposed rule for the Serious Deficiency Process in the CACFP and the SFSP.
The serious deficiency process was created to help protect the integrity of child nutrition programs. However, current regulations for serious deficiency leave program operators without the opportunity to remove serious deficiency determination, even when they have successfully implemented a corrective action plan. Instead, program operators can only have serious deficiency determinations temporarily deferred, so any recurring issue immediately leads to termination and disqualification. Updates proposed in this rulemaking would adjust the serious deficiency process so that program operators can fully correct any serious management issues and return to good standing. FNS is also proposing multiple updates to improve the clarity and understanding of the serious deficiency process.
The proposed changes include: change the finding of serious deficiency from occurring at the start of the serious deficiency process to the point of termination; trigger the serious deficiency process with a finding of a “serious management problem,” rather than a “serious deficiency”; allow program operators the opportunity to correct serious management problems; remove, rather than merely defer, a determination of serious deficiency if the serious management problem is “fully corrected”; update the timeline for when a recurring serious management problem results in a Serious Deficiency determination; once full correction is achieved recurring serious management problems will not immediately result in a Serious Deficiency determination, extend the serious deficiency process to unaffiliated centers and adult day care centers in the CACFP, as well as to program operators in the SFSP; and add new and update current definitions.
Read more on National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) blog for more information, including a summary chart of proposed provisions.
USDA welcomes feedback on the proposed rule. The public comment period is open until May 21, 2024.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
