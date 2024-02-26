Investigators Determine Fatal Sudbury Fire was Electrical 

SUDBURY — The fire last week that claimed one person’s life and injured two others who tried to rescue her was accidental, said Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office identified the victim as Hema O. Shahani, 74.

“On behalf of the Sudbury Fire Department and our community, I want to express our deepest condolences to Ms. Shahani’s loved ones,” said Chief Whalen. “They lost a cherished family member and all our thoughts are with them right now.”

The three-alarm fire at 30 Goodman’s Hill Road was reported through a 9-1-1 call shortly after 5:00 am on Feb. 21. Ms. Shahani, who had limited mobility, was unable to escape. A family member and a Sudbury Police officer were transported from the scene for injuries sustained while attempting to rescue her.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Sudbury Fire Department, Sudbury Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office, and Fire District 14 investigators.

The investigation revealed that the two-story, single-family home had lost heat on the first floor on the night of Feb. 20 into Feb. 21, and that family members used space heaters to provide heat in some areas. At least one of these space heaters ran overnight. Investigators collectively determined that the most likely cause was a circuit overheating while powering the space heater, causing a fire inside the wall. That fire extended to a closet on the opposite side of the wall and continued to spread from there.

Fire investigators were assisted by members of the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit, who found no working smoke alarms in the first- and second-floor living areas.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Shahani’s family and every family that loses a loved one to fire,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “This was a tragic loss for them and the community. Please, if you do one thing today, check to be sure you have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home.”

Sudbury firefighters were assisted at the scene by mutual aid companies from Concord, Framingham, Marlborough, Maynard, Wayland, and Weston. Firefighters from Acton, Lincoln, and Hudson provided station coverage.

