Contracts 365® is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now have access to the Contracts 365 contract management platform.NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contracts 365 Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, today announced the general availability of Contracts 365 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Contracts 365 customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
“Providing Contracts 365 to customers on the Azure Marketplace represents the next step forward in our relationship with Microsoft,” said Jasmin Steely, Contracts 365’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re very excited because Microsoft places a heightened focus on the Azure Marketplace, so we’ll be able to reach an array of new customers—and build more direct relationships with Microsoft resellers.”
As part of this offering, Contracts 365 is now part of Microsoft’s IP Co-Sell and Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) programs. When Microsoft customers invest in Microsoft Azure through the MACC program, they can use MACC funds to purchase third-party applications available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, provides access, management, and app development services.
Steely noted, “This is a significant benefit for customers who purchase Contracts 365 through the Azure Marketplace because their MACC funds can be used to offset the cost of their investment in Contracts 365.”
Azure is also a key component of Microsoft’s vision to bring generative AI to its customers worldwide. In November, the company announced the launch of Azure AI as well as Microsoft Copilot, which will infuse the intelligence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into the fabric of Microsoft’s software and tightly integrated products like Contracts 365.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We welcome Contracts 365 to the Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Contracts 365, Inc, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Contracts 365 at its page in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
About Contracts 365, Inc.
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them greater control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn more at www.contracts365.com.
