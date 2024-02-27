The 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Boasts Stunning Success: A Unified Black History Month and Reggae Month Celebration
The City of Miramar’s increasingly popular annual cultural phenomena drew over 4,000 music, food and fashion lovers to Miramar on Saturday, February 17, 2024
The Afro-Carib Festival delivers the best and brightest musicians, authentic cuisine and eclectic fashion in a grand celebration of the shared heritage and cultural richness of the African Diaspora”MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival was another smashing success, with over 4,000 attendees who were entranced and serenaded by popular international artists such as afrobeats megastar Fireboy DML, reggae music icon Tony Rebel, Grammy Award winner Kabaka Pyramid, Jamaican dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland, Afro-Creole konpa artist Kenny Haiti and a surprise guest performance by Sharon Marley, adopted daughter of Bob Marley. Local acts “Good Energy” rapper Yung Wylin’ brought his unique conscious rapper style to the stage and classic salsa artist David Lucca and Los Clasicos offered an authentic Afro-Latin flavor with feel-good vibes and a Latin groove. The show opened with a riveting performance by cultural youth dance troupe, Drumming Fingers.
From the star-studded musical performances spanning various genres, to the tantalizing array of island cuisine and the lively shopping marketplace, the City of Miramar’s Afro-Carib Festival 2024 was a vibrant celebration of culture and musical talent. The festival experience offered something to delight all the senses of the multi-generational audience.
“The Afro-Carib Festival always delivers the best and brightest musicians, authentic cuisine and eclectic fashion to our region and the world,” commented City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. “The festival’s mission is to bring a wide variety of communities together to celebrate and honor their shared heritage and the deep cultural richness of the African Diaspora that is our common bond. As its founder, I am extremely proud to see my vision realized in this signature event that brings so many to enjoy our beautiful city.”
This 2024 Afro-Carib Festival was proudly presented by the City of Miramar, Visit Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System, and sponsored by Amazon, Aetna, AARP, EdFed, FPL, Pinnacle, Texas Roadhouse, Duke & Dame, Waste Pro, Anthony Brunson, P.A., Caribbean Life TV, Caribbean National Weekly, Hot 105 FM, 99 Jamz, MIA Media Group, Island TV, The Jeff Fox Show, 88.7 Da Blaze FM, South Florida Caribbean News and WKRIS Koffee Radio.
For more information, visit https://www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com/.
