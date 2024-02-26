Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule, Feb. 26 to March 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of Feb. 26 to March 3.

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

Watch Commander – North

Lt. Ashley Barnes

ashley.barnes@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – South

Through Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Lt. Anthony French

anthony.french@vermont.gov

Starting Friday, March 1, 2024

Lt. Robert McKenna

robert.mckenna@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations