Southern Cross Service Dogs Trainees Are Ready to Serve

Lucky and Reilly, Southern Cross' Trainees are now ready to assist veterans in need.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Cross Service Dogs (SCSD), is proud to announce the completion of training for two remarkable golden retrievers, Lucky and Reilly. The siblings were recently featured on Fox 35 Orlando, highlighting their readiness to assist American heroes.

SCSD co-founders, Brandon Marquez and Joey Samuels, appeared on Fox 35 to discuss the impact and importance of Lucky and Reilly upcoming roles. These dogs have been trained to aid veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma.

"Our mission is to provide highly trained service dogs to veterans in need at no cost to them," said Brandon Marquez. "Lucky and Reilly represent the heart of what we do at SCSD, and we're eager to see them make a profound difference in the lives of our veterans."

The feature on Fox 35 also highlighted SCSD's unique application process, emphasizing the personalized approach to each veteran-service dog pairing. The application, is comprehensive, allowing SCSD to understand the specific needs and preferences of each veteran. This process ensures the best possible match between the service dog and the veteran.

SCSD's appearance on Fox 35 has not only brought attention to Lucky and Reilly's readiness but also to the broader issue of veteran mental health and the critical role service dogs play. The organization continues to advocate for the well-being of veterans and the life-saving potential of service dogs in mitigating the challenges of post-combat life.

For more information on Southern Cross Service Dogs, their programs, and how to apply for a service dog, visit our website. Media inquiries and interviews can be directed to Matthew Krug, Co-Founder & Executive Director, at Matt@SouthernCrossServiceDogs.org.

About Southern Cross Service Dogs: Southern Cross Service Dogs is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and providing service dogs to veterans with post-combat challenges. Founded by former USMC Special Operations Command dog handlers, SCSD upholds the values of dedication, compassion, and excellence in service. Their mission is to reduce veteran suicides and improve the quality of life for American heroes through the companionship of service dogs.

