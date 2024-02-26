C-Store Women (CSW) Announces 2024 Event
CHICAGO, IL, US, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-Store Women’s Event will take place November 4-6, 2024, in Charleston, SC.
After a triumphant first year, CSW is set to continue catalyzing change in the convenience store industry. Through active sharing of insights, collaborative support, and driving transformative shifts, CSW blends career development, problem-solving, and immersive experiences to empower women’s growth in the c-store industry. The 2024 agenda promises a dynamic three-day experience, featuring educational content for career advancement and networking opportunities between emerging and senior leaders.
"We are excited to build upon the success of our inaugural year and continue our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable industry," said Amanda Buehner, SVP, CSP Events and Media. "The 2024 event will continue to provide a platform for learning, networking, and collective action, as we work together to create lasting impact."
A key feature of the 2024 event will be presentations from each Power Team, groups consisting of 2023 CSW attendees dedicated to addressing specific DE&I issues in the c-store industry. These insights from the 20 Power Teams not only reflect collective efforts in the months since the 2023 event, but also contribute to our overarching goal of equipping women with the necessary resources and tools for success. Each team will share three actionable strategies on CSW’s main stage, targeting the advancement of women into leadership roles within their respective focus areas.
Attendees can anticipate a mix of experienced CSW members from 2023 alongside newcomers joining in 2024. New members will receive training based on the learnings from the previous year, ensuring a seamless integration into the CSW community and its mission.
In 2024, CSW will persist as a driving force for industry evolution, embodying a steadfast commitment to progress, unity, and enduring positive change.
For further details about the upcoming CSW event and learn how to get involved, visit https://cstorewomen.com.
Contacts:
Amanda Buehner, Senior Vice President, CSP, Events and Media, Informa Connect, Amanda.Buehner@informa.com
Carol Valora, Senior Manager, Conference Content, Informa Connect, Carol.Valora@informa.com
About Informa Connect Foodservice
Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.
Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.
Amie Cangelosi
After a triumphant first year, CSW is set to continue catalyzing change in the convenience store industry. Through active sharing of insights, collaborative support, and driving transformative shifts, CSW blends career development, problem-solving, and immersive experiences to empower women’s growth in the c-store industry. The 2024 agenda promises a dynamic three-day experience, featuring educational content for career advancement and networking opportunities between emerging and senior leaders.
"We are excited to build upon the success of our inaugural year and continue our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable industry," said Amanda Buehner, SVP, CSP Events and Media. "The 2024 event will continue to provide a platform for learning, networking, and collective action, as we work together to create lasting impact."
A key feature of the 2024 event will be presentations from each Power Team, groups consisting of 2023 CSW attendees dedicated to addressing specific DE&I issues in the c-store industry. These insights from the 20 Power Teams not only reflect collective efforts in the months since the 2023 event, but also contribute to our overarching goal of equipping women with the necessary resources and tools for success. Each team will share three actionable strategies on CSW’s main stage, targeting the advancement of women into leadership roles within their respective focus areas.
Attendees can anticipate a mix of experienced CSW members from 2023 alongside newcomers joining in 2024. New members will receive training based on the learnings from the previous year, ensuring a seamless integration into the CSW community and its mission.
In 2024, CSW will persist as a driving force for industry evolution, embodying a steadfast commitment to progress, unity, and enduring positive change.
For further details about the upcoming CSW event and learn how to get involved, visit https://cstorewomen.com.
Contacts:
Amanda Buehner, Senior Vice President, CSP, Events and Media, Informa Connect, Amanda.Buehner@informa.com
Carol Valora, Senior Manager, Conference Content, Informa Connect, Carol.Valora@informa.com
About Informa Connect Foodservice
Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.
Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.
Amie Cangelosi
Informa Connect
+1 212-204-4345
email us here