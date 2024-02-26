CE in Guangzhou to boost Guangdong-Macao cooperation

MACAU, February 26 - (Macao – 26 February 2024) The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today led a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation to Guangzhou to meet with leading officials of Guangdong Province. The two sides exchanged views on how to step up Guangdong-Macao cooperation and jointly advance development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Officials attending the meeting included the Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Huang Kunming; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive expressed gratitude to the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government for their support in Macao’s development. Mr Ho provided a brief overview of the progress made during the past year in promoting appropriate economic diversification and improving livelihoods in Macao. He highlighted that Macao entered a new stage of recovery and development last year, with the MSAR Government implementing a series of policies and measures to boost the economy and expand its tourist base. As a result, the economy had seen rapid recovery, and Macao’s society had regained vitality.

Additionally, Macao is committed to promoting the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and to collaborating actively with Guangdong in building the Cooperation Zone, with a view to injecting new impetus into Macao’s sustainable development, and serving better the overall development of the country.

Mr Ho went on to detail the MSAR Government’s effort in enhancing people’s livelihoods, and in furthering people-to-people exchanges between Macao and the mainland in the post-pandemic period. Regarding Guangdong-Macao cooperation, Macao has been working closely and sincerely with Guangdong, achieving significant progress in various areas of cooperation since last year. Particularly, both sides had jointly pushed for the acceleration and efficient improvement of the Hengqin development work, which had contributed to the economic recovery and positive development of Macao. The “mutual discussion, joint construction, joint administration and shared benefits” principle between the two sides had been continuously enhanced, and operated smoothly.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the time to realise the first-stage development goals of the Cooperation Zone, noted Mr Ho. The MSAR Government would employ utmost effort in carrying out relevant work; steadfastly implementing the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people governing Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy. The MSAR Government would make every effort to advance the economy, improve livelihoods, and maintain social stability, continuously advancing the successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

At this new historical starting point, Macao would grasp the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area, while maintaining close communication with Guangdong. Macao would also strive to enhance infrastructure connectivity, regulatory coordination, and focus on industry, technology, financial openness, culture, sports, and tourism, promoting cooperation with mutual benefits, and continuously enhancing the well-being of the people in both places, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive stated that the MSAR Government had constantly regarded the development of the Cooperation Zone as a key focus of its governance. The MSAR Government would steadfastly implement President Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Guangdong-Macao cooperation and the development of Hengqin; while pledging full support to closed-customs operations within Hengqin, closely collaborating with Guangdong and relevant parties, exploring and perfecting operational mechanisms; and fully taking advantage of the unique customs “tier-specific" regulatory system. By doing so, the MSAR Government aimed to achieve substantial progress in promoting appropriate economic diversification in Macao and to delivering satisfactory results in the development of the Cooperation Zone.

In his remarks, Secretary Huang expressed gratitude for Macao’s long-standing support in promoting Guangdong’s economic and social development, and congratulated the Chief Executive for the new progress and achievements made in stabilising Macao’s economy, promoting openness, ensuring employment, improving people’s livelihoods, and maintaining social stability. Secretary Huang said the Chief Executive leading a delegation to Guangdong – shortly after the Lunar New Year – fully demonstrated the high importance placed on strengthening Guangdong-Macao cooperation and advancing the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Under the strong leadership of General Secretary Mr Xi Jinping, and of the CPC Central Committee, Guangdong and Macao had worked closely together, jointly promoting the implementation of a series of landmark cooperative achievements, including the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy and the development of the “Macao New Neighbourhood”. The construction of the Cooperation Zone had steadily progressed, and the Greater Bay Area project had accelerated, facilitating more convenient flow of resources within it. The development of the Greater Bay Area exhibited new vitality and a new outlook, sending a firm signal of steady progress under the “One country, two systems” principle, and confidence in the prospects of the Greater Bay Area’s development and the future of Guangdong-Macao cooperation.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the 5th anniversary of the publication of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and a crucial year for assessing the first-stage achievements of the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Secretary Huang underlined there was a significant responsibility to push forward various Guangdong-Macao cooperation efforts this year.

Guangdong would resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of General Secretary Xi and the CPC Central Committee, closely collaborate with Macao to advance the construction of the Greater Bay Area, and strive to achieve high standards and high-quality cooperation in developing Hengqin. Furthermore, efforts would be made to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, so to provide strong support for the implementation of national strategies.

Guangdong looked forward to focusing on promoting both infrastructure connectivity and connectivity of rules and mechanisms, in a bid to take advantage of technology, talents, and external resources in both regions. There should be further effort to deepen cooperation in areas such as economic and trade matters, education and healthcare, employment and social security, and exhibition, tourism, and cultural sectors. By taking Guangdong-Macao cooperation to a new level, further effort should be made to realise the positioning of “one core and two places” assigned by General Secretary Xi, and to accelerate the construction of a world-class Greater Bay Area, becoming the best-performing bay area in terms of development.

Currently, the move to closed-customs operations in the Cooperation Zone was in its final sprint. Guangdong and Macao should closely coordinate the development of Hengqin, speeding up its transformation into a regional hub for demonstration of Chinese characteristics and highlighting the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle. In turn, such effort would further the integration of Macao and Hengqin, continuously injecting new momentum into Macao’s long-term development, said Mr Huang.

Other Guangdong officials present at the meeting included: member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Head of Guangdong’s Publicity Department, Mr Chen Jianwen; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Head of the United Front Work Department of Guangdong, Mr Wang Ruijun; and Deputy Governor of Guangdong, Mr Zhang Xin.

Macao officials attending today’s meeting were: the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.