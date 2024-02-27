IntelliTec College Campuses to Host Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge
IntelliTec College will host the Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge on Thursday, 2/29/24.COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliTec College is thrilled to announce the upcoming Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge to be held at the campuses in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction. This exciting event will see students from IntelliTec College's Computer System Technician and Computer Network System Technician programs competing to create innovative robots using Raspberry Pi computers.
Scheduled for 2 pm on February 29, 2024, at each respective campus, the event promises to be both entertaining and educational, offering insights into the capabilities of robotics and computer systems technology.
The competition will showcase the technical prowess and creativity of students as they design, build, and program robots using the Linux Operating System. Participants will navigate their robots through a challenging obstacle course, demonstrating their engineering and programming skills.
Community members are cordially invited to attend and witness the excitement firsthand as students put their robots to the test. The competition will also be streamed online. Please see IntelliTec College’s Facebook account for a link on the day of the event: https://www.facebook.com/itccs/.
Judging will be carried out at each campus by highly regarded professionals who bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise, highlighting the unwavering support of the industry for nurturing and fostering these talents. This signifies a commitment to empowering and guiding budding IT professionals as they embark on their journey towards innovation and excellence in the field.
This event exemplifies IntelliTec College's commitment to providing hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for success in the rapidly evolving fields of technology. By fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and teamwork, the Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge empowers students to unleash their potential and make meaningful contributions to the tech industry.
IntelliTec College is a leading provider of career-focused education, offering programs designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge in today's competitive job market. With campuses in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, IntelliTec College is dedicated to helping students achieve their career goals through practical, industry-relevant training.
The Albuquerque Campus is located at 4575 San Mateo Blvd NE Suite K, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. The Colorado Springs Campus is located at 2315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. The Grand Junction Campus is located at 772 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Join IntelliTec College in celebrating innovation and ingenuity at the Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge! For more information about the Raspberry Riot Robotics Challenge or IntelliTec College, please call 1-800-748-2282.
