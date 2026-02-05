IBMC College – Longmont Celebrates Grand Reopening with Ribbon Cutting, Live Demos, Raffle, and 96.1 KISS FM (KSME-FM)

IBMC College - Longmont welcomes the public to their grand reopening ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBMC College invites the community to celebrate the grand reopening of its Longmont campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, February 10th. The reopening celebration will be jointly hosted with the Longmont Chamber of Commerce.The reopening celebration will take place at IBMC College – Longmont, 2315 N. Main Street, Longmont, CO 80501 . Guests are welcome to begin arriving at 3:30 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The event will highlight the school’s hands-on career training opportunities in Medical Assisting, Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Barbering. Community favorite, local radio station 96.1 KISS FM (KSME-FM) will broadcast live from the event.The grand reopening marks an exciting new chapter for IBMC College – Longmont, recognizing the campus’s continued growth, leadership transition, and ongoing commitment to the Longmont business community through Chamber partnership and community engagement.“IBMC College is proud to serve Northern Colorado through campuses in Longmont, Fort Collins, and Greeley,” said Interim Campus Director Katherine Adams. “This event is a chance for community members, future students, families, and employers to see our learning environment, meet our team, and experience the hands-on training that prepares students for real careers.”Event Highlights:Guests are encouraged to bring a friend or family member to learn more about the campus and its programs. The grand reopening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Longmont Chamber of Commerce and a live broadcast from 96.1 KISS FM (KSME-FM). Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and enter to win raffle prizes, along with special salon discount offers. The event will also feature meet-and-greet opportunities with local employers and members of the campus Program Advisory Committee (PAC). Guests will be invited to tour the campus and view the professional product lines featured in hands-on training.Live Demonstrations & Interactive Stations:Attendees at the IBMC College - Longmont reopening celebration can experience program demonstrations led by students and faculty. Medical Assisting Demonstration Stations, will feature a Healthy Vitals Lab – vitals and basic clinical skills, and Handwashing Techniques – proper hygiene and safety procedures. There will also be Cosmetology & Barbering Demonstration Stations, including the The Braid & Shine Lab – braids and hair tinsel, Nail Nook – nail art and dry manicures, and The Clean-Cut Corner – barber hair designs and neck trims. Additionally, Esthetician Demonstration Stations will include Mini-Magic Face Painting – Valentine’s Day face painting, and Happy Hands Hub – exfoliating hand treatment and hand/arm moisturizing massage.The IBMC College - Longmont reopening celebration promises to be a fun, family-friendly event in which the community can see and experience all that the campus has to offer. To learn more about IBMC College, visit http://ibmc.edu , to learn more about the Longmont campus, visit https://ibmc.edu/locations/longmont-campus/ , and to learn more about the career training programs they offer, visit https://ibmc.edu/programs-overview/ About IBMC College – Longmont:IBMC College in Longmont offers professional education in the beauty, barbering, and medical fields, including Medical Assistant diploma and associate degree options, as well as Cosmetology, Esthetician, and Barbering programs. Barbering, Cosmetology, and Esthetic students build hands-on skills through practical training and by working in campus clinics. Medical Assisting students develop skills throughout their training and complete their programs with a community externship. Graduates also receive career services support backed by strong community and employer ties.IBMC College supports personal, social, and career development while encouraging lifelong learning. ICMB College has additional campuses in Greeley and Fort Collins, Colorado.To learn more, visit ibmc.edu.

