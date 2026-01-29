Bellus Academy Promotes Mental Health and Wellness Support Through Partnership With The Vitality Project

Bellus Academy, a leader in beauty and wellness education, partners with The Vitality Project to enhance mental health & wellness support within the classroom.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellus Academy is excited to announce a new partnership with The Vitality Project , an initiative which will provide specialized training for the school’s educators and leaders to enhance mental health and career wellness support within the classroom. The partnership launched at the Manhattan, Kansas campus on January 21, 2026 and at the El Cajon, Poway, and Chula Vista, California campuses on January 28, 2026.Bellus Academy forged this partnership with The Vitality Project in an effort to provide even greater mental health and wellness support within the school’s classroom environment, setting students up for maximum career success. The school’s Founder and President, Lynelle Lynch, was excited to announce the partnership:“Mental and emotional wellness are essential for the next generation of beauty and wellness professionals” Lynch said. “Our goal is to lead the industry by integrating holistic wellness into beauty education — supporting not just students, but also the educators and leaders who shape their experience. We are so excited to begin this partnership with The Vitality Project!”The Vitality Project is a comprehensive wellness program which supports growth and balance across six core areas:- Mental Vitality- Emotional Vitality- Occupational Vitality- Social Vitality- Spiritual Vitality- Physical VitalityThe Vitality Project program features a wellness curriculum which is focused on personal and professional growth while preventing burnout and supporting overall well-being. Beauty professionals and teachers do so much for so many and incorporating education for mental health, soft skills, emotional intelligence, physical longevity is key for their long term success. The program provides on-demand wellness tools, accessible through an easy-to-use app, including meditations, movement practices, and breathwork — each available anytime, anywhere for educators, staff, and students. The Vitality Project program also includes classroom curriculum that is both practical, tangible and actionable, creating a healthy learning environment with ongoing support for continued growth and balance.Through the partnership with The Vitality Project, students will receive a full program package, including:- Engaging Video Lessons & Workbooks: Each lesson includes guided curriculum, activities, journal prompts, and thought exercises to deepen learning, develop soft skills, and protect mental/emotional/physical health.- Education Portal: A fully immersive digital platform for teachers and staff to learn trauma-informed coaching skills and social/emotional learning techniques, equipping them to help every type of learner succeed. Also includes ongoing hands-on support for the entire staff from the Vitality Project team.- On-Demand Wellness Resources: A digital platform filled with on-demand guided wellness experiences to use in and outside of the classroom in support of students’ learning experience and personal mental/emotional/physical well-being. From guided meditations, to mindful moments, to nervous system regulation tools, to stretches for overall well-being and career longevity. These resources teach both teachers and students the importance of self-care to create healthy habits that lead to healthy beauty careers.The Vitality Project was created to address the mental, emotional, and physical challenges facing the Beauty industry in a practical, actionable and heart-centered way. By supporting teachers and students, the initiative aims to foster sustainable, fulfilling careers for beauty professionals — and inspire workplace well-being to be an integrated part of beauty school cultures built on balance, purpose, and human well-being.Bellus Academy, an innovative leader in beauty and wellness education, provides advanced education and training to prepare graduates for successful careers. Bellus Academy is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences and specializes in hands-on training programs for careers in the fields of wellness and beauty. Bellus has three campus locations in Southern California: El Cajon, Poway, and Chula Vista, as well as a branch campus in Manhattan, Kansas.Bellus Academy offers hybrid schedules, externships, and career-aligned certifications. Programs vary across campuses, and include Cosmetology, Barbering, Esthetics, Makeup Artistry and Nails. Bellus Academy also offers advanced programs including specialized certifications in lash extensions, hair extensions, and skincare all backed by premium student kits, strong industry partnerships, and real client experience. Students benefit from opportunities to train on real clients in a real-world setting under the supervision of licensed instructors.For more information about Bellus Academy, visit www.bellusacademy.edu . To speak with Bellus Academy’s Admissions team, call (888) 990-7094.

